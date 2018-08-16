Experience ‘Culture and Connections’ at Tourism Vancouver Island’s Annual Conference in Port Hardy

Tourism Vancouver Island is bringing tourism businesses together in Port Hardy to network and learn as part of their 55th Annual Conference & AGM. The annual conference takes place Sept. 25–27 at the Kwa’lilas Hotel and the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Attracting over 150 attendees, the three-day event will provide tourism businesses, suppliers, educators and government with a wealth of professional development and networking opportunities and is expected to inject $78,000 into the local economy.

Activities commence on Tuesday, Sept. 25 with a scavenger hunt visiting different communities in the North Vancouver Island region. Similar to the popular series The Amazing Race, this scavenger hunt requires teams to participate in a number of challenges to earn points — the team with the most points is declared ‘the winner’ and will receive prizes. The official conference kick off will be at the welcome reception where participants convene at the Port Hardy Airport hangar for entertainment, appetizers and beverages. On day two, attendees hear from keynote speakers, participate in breakout sessions and have ample networking opportunities. In the evening, delegates will attend a Gala Dinner and Awards Night at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. This glamorous evening includes dinner, Tourism Industry Awards and a live travel auction.

Keynote speakers and sessions throughout the conference have been selected based on challenges and trends in the tourism industry. Program highlights include: a keynote speech from Paul Nursey, CEO of Tourism Victoria; ‘Reconciliation in Action through Indigenous Tourism’ from Tracy Eyssens, CEO of Indigenous BC; and an update of the state of the industry from Destination BC. Delegates will participate in breakout sessions and learn skills in leadership, human resources and creating visual content.

“The Vancouver Island North region is looking forward to hosting Tourism Vancouver Island’s 55th Conference and AGM this September,” said Joli White, of the Vancouver Island North Tourism Host Committee. “Covering roughly the northern third of Vancouver Island, this is geographically the largest region on the Island with the lowest population density but rich with wild things and spaces. We are excited for the opportunity to welcome delegates to explore and connect with the culture of the North Island.”

Tourism Vancouver Island’s 55th Annual Conference and AGM is open to anyone interested in attending. For more information, to get involved or to register, please visit www.tviconference.ca or contact Heather McEachen at heather@tourismvi.ca or 250-740-1214.

Tourism Vancouver Island is one of five regional destination management organizations (DMO) in British Columbia that represent Destination British Columbia through the delivery of co-operative marketing and community development programs. Since December 2011, Tourism Vancouver Island has been an accredited DMO through the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) for demonstrating a commitment to quality programs and services. To access corporate information about Tourism Vancouver Island, please visit www.tourismvi.ca. For general travel information on Vancouver Island, Victoria and the Gulf Islands, please visit www.VancouverIsland.Travel