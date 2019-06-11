Fall Fair is coming to Port McNeill this year!

It’s time to get that garden in shape and start working on your exhibit entries.

FALL FAIR LOGO The Fall Fair is happening this year in Port McNeill on September 7-8th.

It’s time to get that garden in shape and start working on your exhibit entries!

The Fall Fair is happening this year in Port McNeill on September 7-8th. Exhibit lists and booth rental forms will be available at the following locations as soon as possible:

Port McNeill: Tourist Information Centre; Library

Port Hardy: Tourist Information Centre; Library; Hobby Nook

Port Alice: Library

We hope that school children will remember to save their projects from the past year to enter in the fair.

Everyone is eligible to win ribbons and cash prizes for their arts and crafts, garden entries, home canning and baking, etc.

Parents – need a project for your children for a rainy day during the summer? Pick up an exhibit list – there are hundreds of craft ideas for children of all ages.

Don’t forget to take lots of photos over the summer – they are our biggest section.

We are hoping to find someone (or group) interested in organizing a children’s play area – crafts and/or games, face-painting, etc.

Businesses and organizations can start planning their booths, and non-profit groups can start working on how to use a fair booth to raise funds (selling food, bake sales, games etc.) and/or recruit new members.

Don’t forget – we can never have enough food booths, and this is an easy way to raise money – call us for ideas.

The committee has already started planning, and more volunteers are always welcome!

We have jobs for people who want to volunteer for the next four months, or people who just want to help on the weekend of the fair.

The committee will also be looking for groups or individuals who may wish to volunteer for less active jobs like ticket tables and taking in exhibits.

Please call Christina at 250-956-4400 for more information.

