The biannual Ice Carnival was held in Port McNeill on Saturday and Sunday at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney Photographs)

The Port McNeill Figure Skating Club’s biannual Ice Carnival hit the ice for two shows on the weekend after an extended three-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The carnival featured 92 skaters all ranging in different age groups and stages of development.

Both shows started at 7 p.m. and the theme this year was “Once Upon A Book.”

