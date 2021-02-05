North Island Gazette file photo from FILOMI Days 2019, pre-covid.

FILOMI Days 2021 unlikely to happen, says Port Hardy mayor

FILOMI Days commemorates the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town.

If you were hoping for Port Hardy’s annual FILOMI Days festival to return this summer, don’t get your hopes up.

When asked to comment, Port Hardy mayor Dennis Dugas said he’d met with the FILOMI Days committee near the end of January, where he unfortunately had to explain that “due to the fact there’s most likely not going to be any gatherings until much later in the year, I informed the committee that unless the situation [COVID-19] changes rapidly, there’s no way the District of Port Hardy could support it [the festival].”

Dugas added this doesn’t mean there won’t be anything happening during the third week of July, but if the district does agree to celebrate, “it will be small.”

FILOMI Days is celebrated every third weekend of July in Port Hardy to commemorate the fishing, logging, and mining industries that helped build the town. The weekend is always filled with good food, music, vendors, and fun events like the fishing derby and boat building contest.

