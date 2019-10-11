TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Storey’s Beach Fire Hall was taken over by numerous fire related activities on Thursday night.

Fire Prevention Week kicks off in the North Island at Storey’s Beach Fire Hall

The open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

Underneath a crisp and cool October sky signalling the coming season of leaves changing colours and falling off trees, there were all kinds of neat fire related activities going on at Fire Hall No. 2 at Storey’s Beach on Thursday night.

It was the official start of Fire Prevention Week for the North Island, with this year’s theme being all about making escape plans ahead of time that will help you get out of a burning building.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) crew members were out in full force with all of their trucks and equipment, and it was quite the exciting sight to see for the community members who were able to make it.

With a free barbecue, a live fire practice going on, and also the chance to try and escape from a smoke filled room, the open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

PHFR’s Information Officer Adam Harding noted they hold practice every Thursday night from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and they are always looking for more members, “especially out at Hall 2.”

Harding added they currently have around 35 fire fighters, which is quite possibly the highest amount of people they’ve ever had on the roster.

Check out PHFR’s Facebook page to keep up with the department’s daily tasks and to contact them if you would like to answer the call and help fight fires.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Awil’gola event

Just Posted

Fire Prevention Week kicks off in the North Island at Storey’s Beach Fire Hall

The open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

VIDEO: All Candidates Meeting in Port McNeill draws crowd to Gate House Theatre

Watch the All Candidates Meeting that was held Oct. 8 in Port McNeill at the Gate House Theatre.

Island NDP discuss push back against Singh’s ethnic background

Island NDP discuss push back against leader’s ethnic background

OPINION: The importance of community partners in the delivery of health and care services

Share your vision of health care at the Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Port Hardy is the first North Island community to live-stream council meetings

The Oct. 8 regular meeting of council was the agreed upon date for council’s first ever live-stream.

VIDEO: How to handle hot-potato election issues at Thanksgiving dinner

Climate change, corruption, the Trans Mountain pipeline? Dig in.

PHOTOS: Honouring Saturday Night Live on its 44th birthday

The show aired for the first time on Oct. 11, 1975, hosted by George Carlin

North Island Atom Eagles battle Powell River Regals in two-game series

The Eagles faced off against rivals the Powell River Regals on Saturday and Sunday.

‘I don’t know if there’s ever justice,’ says Abbotsford’s top cop in killer’s guilty verdict

Mike Serr says decision brings mixed emotions for department and Const. John Davidson’s family

Jay-Z invests $5M in Kelowna-based company

Pela is a Kelowna-based company that makes the world’s first compostable phone case

RCMP on scene of hours-long standoff with man at remote cabin north of Nelson

Few details are available, but RCMP say negotiations are underway

B.C. advocate against sexual violence files for mistrial after sex assault conviction

Founder of Fortress Foundation found guilty of 2017 sexual assault

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

Most Read