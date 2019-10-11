Fire Prevention Week kicks off in the North Island at Storey’s Beach Fire Hall

The open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Storey’s Beach Fire Hall was taken over by numerous fire related activities on Thursday night.

Underneath a crisp and cool October sky signalling the coming season of leaves changing colours and falling off trees, there were all kinds of neat fire related activities going on at Fire Hall No. 2 at Storey’s Beach on Thursday night.

It was the official start of Fire Prevention Week for the North Island, with this year’s theme being all about making escape plans ahead of time that will help you get out of a burning building.

Port Hardy Fire Rescue (PHFR) crew members were out in full force with all of their trucks and equipment, and it was quite the exciting sight to see for the community members who were able to make it.

With a free barbecue, a live fire practice going on, and also the chance to try and escape from a smoke filled room, the open house proved to be quite popular with youth and families.

PHFR’s Information Officer Adam Harding noted they hold practice every Thursday night from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and they are always looking for more members, “especially out at Hall 2.”

Harding added they currently have around 35 fire fighters, which is quite possibly the highest amount of people they’ve ever had on the roster.

Check out PHFR’s Facebook page to keep up with the department’s daily tasks and to contact them if you would like to answer the call and help fight fires.

