VIDEO: PHFR’s 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball

Port Hardy Fire Rescue celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a prestigious Firefighters’ Ball that saw current and past members come together to reminisce and celebrate Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s History.
The ball began with a cocktail hour for mixing and mingling and then a welcoming presentation from, Mayor Hank Bood, and North-Island Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, and G’wasala’Nakwaxda’xw First Nation before a delicious dinner was enjoyed thanks to Tazikers Restaraunt.
Past Port Hardy Fire Rescue members also had the opportunity to share stories and anecdotes from the past before Yuk Yuk’s comedian James Ball out of Victoria took the stage followed by the Crash Palace Cowboys who provided the rest of the evening’s entertainment.
Cheers to another 50 years!
