HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Fire Chief Brent Borg speaks accompanied by the ball’s MC Richard Starr.

VIDEO: PHFR’s 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball

It was a night to remember for Port Hardy Fire Rescue

Port Hardy Fire Rescue celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a prestigious Firefighters’ Ball that saw current and past members come together to reminisce and celebrate Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s History.

The ball began with a cocktail hour for mixing and mingling and then a welcoming presentation from, Mayor Hank Bood, and North-Island Powell River MP Rachel Blaney, and G’wasala’Nakwaxda’xw First Nation before a delicious dinner was enjoyed thanks to Tazikers Restaraunt.

Past Port Hardy Fire Rescue members also had the opportunity to share stories and anecdotes from the past before Yuk Yuk’s comedian James Ball out of Victoria took the stage followed by the Crash Palace Cowboys who provided the rest of the evening’s entertainment.

Cheers to another 50 years!

Take a look at the photo gallery below:

 

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO G’wasala’Nakwaxda’xw First Nation presented a special gift to thank PHFR for their years of service.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO North Island Community Band set the ambiance with some great tunes.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Cake was enjoyed by all for dessert to celebrate 50 years of Port Hardy Fire Rescue.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO The Civic Centre was all dressed up for the special event.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO Past PHFR members had the opportunity to share stories from their time in the department.

HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO MP Rachel Blaney presents Fire Chief Brent Borg with a certificate to commemorate 50 years of service.

