MICAH ESTLIN PHOTOS/TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Local band “Wine and Dine” (missing from picture lead singer) make their way to the stage at the first ever Hyde Creek Music Festival on Saturday night.

First ever Hyde Creek Music Festival draws huge crowd

All in all, it was another fantastic North Island event for a great cause!

The first ever Hyde Creek Music Festival was a massive hit, drawing a huge crowd of roughly 300-400 people.

The goal of the music festival was to bring together neighbours and to build a strong sense of community in Hyde Creek and Port McNeill, as well as to raise funds to upgrade the community’s playground and sports field.

The music festival showcased five Vancouver Island bands, and there was a beer garden and barbecue as well as local crafters and farmers market vendors..

Other performances included Emily Garriott from Port McNeill, Wine and Dine, Littlehead from Nanaimo, Joss and the Alternates from Courtney, and Jasmine Wietzkel from Victoria, as well as Jekyll n’ Hyde and The Shifters from Port McNeill.

