First Nation thanks Dr. Armogam for his 17 years of dedicated service to remote community

‘The relationship we have with him spans generations of our community members and is great to see’

Dr. Prean Armogam was gifted this beautiful sun mask for his 17 years of dedicated service to the Wuikinuxv First Nation in remote River’s Inlet. (Submitted photo)

Longtime North Island doctor Prean Armogam was recently given a touching gift by the Wuikinuxv First Nation for his many years of service to the remote community of Rivers Inlet.

The Nation noted in a statement they wanted to honour and acknowledge Armogam “for his care and dedication to the Wuikinuxv Nation,” as he has “remained the light to this community in his tireless caring for our people in exceptionally challenging times of physician shortages and our community falling through the cracks in an imperfect system because of our remote location.”

“The relationship we have with him spans generations of our community members and is great to see,” the Nation added. “We thank him for his caring and humility and are proud to call him our doctor and hope to do so for many years to come. The mask presented to him is a symbol of our appreciation and gratitude for being the person he is in seeing us through the dark times.”

When asked to comment, Armogam said it was a nice surprise to receive the sun mask on Thursday, March 30, from a group of members of the Nation while he was working at the Rivers Inlet clinic during his second trip of the month from Port McNeill.

“It was a very thoughtful thing they did,” he said. “I’ve been serving that area ever since I moved to the North Island, 17 years now, and I hope to continue serving the community, being a part of their community, and I want to keep solidifying the relationship that we have together.”

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

First NationsHealthcare