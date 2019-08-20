Five hedgehogs were found in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (Contributed)

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

Five hedgehogs that were found abandoned in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch of the SPCA have all found loving homes.

Nicknamed the Jackson 5, the hedgehogs were named after members of the infamous American pop group founded in 1964 made up of the Jackson family.

Tito, Marlon, Michael, Jermaine and Jackie were given a health check by a veterinarian before being put up for adoption.

READ: Pomeranian puppy recovering after alleged abuse: BC SPCA

At first, the SPCA put out a call for supplies for the tiny, spiny mammals, including: hedgehog food, insects and treats, hedgehog toys, water bottles and Carefresh bedding.

They described the hedgehogs in a Facebook post as quite social, except for one, Tito.

“He is still very shy of humans and will need a loving and patient home to build his trust,” read the post asking for anyone wanting to adopt them to contact the shelter.

However, as soon as “hogs” received a clean bill-of-health, the phones at the centre were ringing off the hook and the e-mail inbox for the Maple Ridge SPCA was full with people wanting to adopt.

“We wanted to thank everyone for all of the support and interest in our Jackson 5 hedgehogs. We knew they would be popular but had no idea just how popular they would be,” read another Facebook post by the BC SPCA Maple Ridge Branch.

READ: Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

“Due to the overwhelming amount of people wanting to adopt them and the amount of applications we have received we are no longer accepting applications,” the post continued.

All five of the hedgehogs were picked up by their lucky new owners on Tuesday.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Five hedgehogs were found in the parking lot of the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (Contributed)

Previous story
Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Just Posted

Forest fire 1.5 km from Sara Lake listed as out of control

While the fire is classified as out of control, they expect it to be under control imminently.

62.5 pounder caught off north of Port Hardy

“It was a team effort to land this 62.5 lb fish”

20th annual OrcaFest takes over Port McNeill

Check out the North Island Gazette’s OrcaFest photo gallery!

Oh Yeah takes a bite out of Woodchuckers at OrcaFest slo-pitch tournament in Port McNeill

Oh Yeah defeated the Woodchuckers 21-10 after seven innings.

Gate House Theatre reopens, kicks off OrcaFest in style

It was an evening of laughter and good times and the perfect launch to the festival weekend.

VIDEO: Could we BE any more excited? ‘Friends’ fans go crazy for merch

Movie theatres will show select episodes to mark the NBC series’ 25th anniversary

Vancouver Island RCMP hunt for man after pair of indecent exposure incidents

Elderly Qualicum Beach woman grabbed by man who had been masturbating in the woods

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

VIDEO: Bald eagle caught in ‘amazing’ hunt for fish on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast

Vancouver fire chief catches a rare beautiful sight

Pile of wood mulch ‘spontaneously combusts’ at Vancouver Island industrial site

Business owner thanks fire department for quick response

Five hedgehogs quickly adopted after being left at BC SPCA

Lucky new owners picked up their pets from Maple Ridge branch on Aug. 20

B.C. cricket players get interrupted by racist remark

Community has had protocols in place for years to respond to prejudice

Groovy B.C. wedding a throwback to Woodstock ‘69

Couple hosts themed wedding 50 years after legendary festival

Nearly 50% of Canadians experience ‘post-vacation blues’: poll

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Most Read