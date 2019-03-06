TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS Brookes Laidlaw hosted Friendly Feud at the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Saturday, March 2.

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

A gameshow called Friendly Feud, based off the hit TV show Family Feud, came to the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Saturday night, looking to raise money for a good cause, namely, Angel Flights.

Jeff Morris, President & CEO of Angel Flight, noted that his organization is well suited to the needs of the North Island.

“Cancer patients having to travel from the North Island to either Victoria or Vancouver for treatment face an exhausting, and possibly emotional, journey both to and from the treatment centres.”

“We can fly them in two hours and they’ll see the Island from a different perspective. For the duration of the flight they are not just cancer patients but someone enjoying a flight over parts of the Island.”

Operating since 2002, Angel Flight relies on private donations and runs a lean operation. “We do what we do to help folks. We have no offices or paid staff,” said Morris.

Friendly Feud was hosted by local North Islander Brookes Laidlaw, and it featured four teams of four players answering survey questions to see which team would come out on top.

Travis Wilson built a smaller version of the Family Feud board with his father-in-law and during the show they were able to point a camera at the board and project the answers onto the giant screen at the Civic Centre.

“Judging by the laughter and smiles of everyone there, the first Friendly Feud was a great success,” said Wilson. “OurTown Events would like to thank everyone who participated and contributed. We are looking forward to organizing another Friendly Feud and other community events like it.”

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses like Cafe Guido, Sporty Bar & Grill and Klassen GM and answers to the famed Feud survey were gathered from all over the North Island.

– Gazette staff

 

Previous story
Stolen hamburger returned to B.C. restaurant with side of shame

Just Posted

Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses.

Money Mart

In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories… Continue reading

Port Hardy RCMP need help locating the driver involved in a hit and run

“The injured man was taken to the hospital with possible head and neck injuries.”

Child poverty in Mount Waddington region on the rise, now second highest in the province

With child poverty statistics in the North Island on the rise, the… Continue reading

PRESS RELEASE: Sacred Wolf Friendship Centre to host Harm Reduction Conference

The event is hosted by Sacred Wolf with Island Health and First Nations Health Authority.

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read