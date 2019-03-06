Friendly Feud delights crowd, raises money for a good cause

A gameshow called Friendly Feud, based off the hit TV show Family Feud, came to the Civic Centre in Port Hardy on Saturday night, looking to raise money for a good cause, namely, Angel Flights.

Jeff Morris, President & CEO of Angel Flight, noted that his organization is well suited to the needs of the North Island.

“Cancer patients having to travel from the North Island to either Victoria or Vancouver for treatment face an exhausting, and possibly emotional, journey both to and from the treatment centres.”

“We can fly them in two hours and they’ll see the Island from a different perspective. For the duration of the flight they are not just cancer patients but someone enjoying a flight over parts of the Island.”

Operating since 2002, Angel Flight relies on private donations and runs a lean operation. “We do what we do to help folks. We have no offices or paid staff,” said Morris.

Friendly Feud was hosted by local North Islander Brookes Laidlaw, and it featured four teams of four players answering survey questions to see which team would come out on top.

Travis Wilson built a smaller version of the Family Feud board with his father-in-law and during the show they were able to point a camera at the board and project the answers onto the giant screen at the Civic Centre.

“Judging by the laughter and smiles of everyone there, the first Friendly Feud was a great success,” said Wilson. “OurTown Events would like to thank everyone who participated and contributed. We are looking forward to organizing another Friendly Feud and other community events like it.”

Prizes of gift cards and cash were sponsored by local businesses like Cafe Guido, Sporty Bar & Grill and Klassen GM and answers to the famed Feud survey were gathered from all over the North Island.

– Gazette staff