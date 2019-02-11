Friendly Feud game show comes to the Port Hardy Civic Centre

DISTRICT OF PORT HARDY PHOTO The Port Hardy Civic Centre will be hosting the game show ‘Friendly Feud’ on March 2.

A live game show will soon be coming to Port Hardy’s Civic Centre on March 2.

A Family Feud style game show is being produced as a charitable fundraiser by OurTown Events, a social enterprise new to the North Island. Hosted by Brookes Laidlaw, this “Friendly Feud” will feature four teams of four contestants vying for prizes and will be raising money for Angel Flight.

“I moved up to the North Island a few years ago and it’s been such a welcoming community. I’m excited to live here and wanted to show my appreciation,” says Travis Winterwed, owner of OurTown Events. “Friendly Feud seemed like a good way to do that and to support a worthy charity at the same time.”

Angel Flight is a charity that flies adult and child cancer patients, as well as children with non-communicable diseases, to treatment centers in Victoria and the Lower Mainland.

Jeff Morris, President & CEO of Angel Flight, notes that his organization is well suited to the needs of the North Island. “Cancer patients having to travel from the North Island to either Victoria or Vancouver for treatment face an exhausting, and possibly emotional, journey both to and from the treatment centres.”

“We can fly them in two hours and they’ll see the Island from a different perspective. For the duration of the flight they are not just cancer patients but someone enjoying a flight over parts of the Island.”

Operating since 2002, Angel Flight relies on private donations and runs a lean operation. “We do what we do to help folks. We have no offices or paid staff,” says Morris.

As for the game show, Winterwed says it will have some ‘North Island flair’. “I’m building a smaller version of the Feud board with my father-in-law and during the show we’ll just point a camera at the board and project the answers onto the giant screen at the Civic Centre.” The scoreboard? A paper flip chart, of course.

“We’re approaching this with the kind of can-do attitude that’s such a big part of small town living.”

Prizes of gift cards and cash have been been sponsored by Cafe Guido, Sporty Bar & Grill and Klassen GM and answers to the famed Feud survey will be gathered from all over the North Island.

“This is truly a community event. From the sponsors, to the contestants, to the people who answer the survey and those who come to the show, this is the North Island coming together to have a great time and support a great cause,” says Winterwed.

If anyone is interested in becoming a contestant or taking part in the survey, they can contact OurTown Events at facebook.com/OurTownEvents or by email at OurTownCommunityEvents@gmail.com. Contestants do not have to purchase a ticket and anyone who participates in the survey can buy a ticket at a discounted price.

Friendly Feud will be a licensed 19+ event held on March 2nd at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets will be $15 in advance ($20 at the door) and can be purchased at Cafe Guido, The Hobby Nook, Fort Rupert General Store and the Hospital Auxiliary.

– submitted by Travis Wilson