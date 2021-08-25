Gate House Theatre gets funding from Town of Port McNeill

At its regular meeting on Aug. 10, Port McNeill council approved a grant request from the Gate House Theatre for $4,000, which will be going towards programs for youth in Grades 4-12.

”This program offers students access to the fine arts and an opportunity to explore multiple facets of arts community,” stated Gate House President Gord Oppen in its application for the funding. “We aim to be inclusive, to build their confidence and public speaking skills, while providing them with the skills to thrive in a collaborative environment.”

Council voted unanimously to approve the request for funding.

