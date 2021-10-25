Gate House Theatre is looking for new board members to join the team

You don’t have to live in Port McNeill to be a board member

The Gate House Theatre in Port McNeill is actively looking for more board members.

“Right now we have six members, soon to be five, so we are looking to add three to five more people,” said board member Sequoia Coe.

Coe noted different members of the board focus on different areas, for example she runs the theatre’s after school drama program, and whatever skills someone can bring to the table is where they will be focused.

“We want people with passion who are ready to be involved as an active participant,” she said, adding they are looking for people who know the ins and outs of how to apply for grant funding, but also other specific areas like decorating and maintenance that will help keep the theatre running smoothly and efficiently for years to come.

You don’t have to live in Port McNeill to be a board member.

“We’re the North Island’s theatre,” said Coe. “We’re just looking for people who are enthusiastic about the fact we have a theatre here.”

The board meets once a month (unless they have a big event they are preparing for), and they have an AGM once a year.

The Gate House’s website has tons of information available, and you can apply to be a board member HERE.

As for events on the horizon, Coe said they have an Eagles tribute band playing the theatre on Saturday, Nov. 27, and tickets are available for purchase online.

The Gate House will be checking vaccine passports for ages 12 and up, and masks are required for all shows.

@NIGazette

editor@northislandgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArtsTheatre