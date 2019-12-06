‘A Suessified Christmas Carol’ was written by Peter Blodel, directed by Meghan Trevor and presented by the Gate House Junior Players in Port McNeill. (Bill McQuarrie photos)

Gate House Theatre presents: A Suessified Christmas Carol

The play was an entertaining, amusing and engaging blend of the rhyme based story telling.

Once again, the Gate House Community Association and the Gate House Junior Players hit it out of the park with their annual Christmas play. This year it was a fascinating mix of Dr. Seuss and Charles Dickens in an adaptation of the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol.

The play, A Suessified Christmas Carol was written by Peter Blodel, directed by Meghan Trevor and presented by the Gate House Junior Players. It was an entertaining, amusing and engaging blend of the rhyme based story telling of Dr. Seuss and the Dickens’ Christmas masterpiece.

With period costumes and a stage set to match, the actors (15 players from grades four through seven and one adult) hit their marks and their lines with true professionalism and effortlessly transported the audience back to the 1800’s.

There were moments of happiness and laughter and, as Charles Dickens planned, moments of contemplation and concern. Personally, I loved the new take on the three ghosts of Christmas, especially the Ghost of Christmas Future.

If you are reading this online, then there is still time to see the play as it runs tonight (Dec. 6) at 7:00 p.m. followed by a matinee on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors and students.

– Bill McQuarrie article

