Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund president speaks on the need in the communities

The hamper fund will be helping over 2,500 individuals in the North Island this year

Now in its 44th year, the North Island Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund is well under way, with the annual hamper pickup day scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17.

“Donations are still trickling in,” said Hamper Fund President Natasha Griffiths. “The need in the communities is very high. We will be helping over 2,500 individuals in the North Island this year, which is a new record as it’s gone up from 2,300 people last year.”

36% of all the applications that were sent in reported having children under the age of 12 that are in need.

“That is a huge chunk of toys going out to help families from Woss-north,” Griffiths said, noting there’s also still time to donate to the hamper fund.

“We are no longer accepting food donations because we are giving out gift cards, but we still accept cash, e-transfers to hamperfund@gmail.com, cheques, and toys.”

The hamper fund’s financial goal has generally always been between $35,000 and $40,000, but this year it was increased to $45,000 because of the need in the North Island communities.

If you’d like to make a donation, please contact the North Island Gazette at 250-949-6225 and stop in to the office located at #3-7053 Market Street in Port Hardy.

“Being born and raised here in the North Island, it means a lot to me to be able to give back and help those in need during Christmas time,” added Griffiths. “A special thank you to Sandy Grenier [former Hamper Fund President] who’s left big shoes for me to fill.”

