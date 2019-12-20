Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund receives huge donation from Victoria’s The Zone FM 91.3

The Hamper Fund board of directors are overwhelmed with the support received so far.

Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund President Sandy Grenier (middle) with some of the donations from Victoria’s The Zone FM 91.3. (Submitted photo)

More and more businesses are chipping in and giving back to help out the North Island this Christmas season.

Senior Program Manager John Shields from Victoria’s The Zone FM 91.3 knew the need was great this holiday season here in the North Island, so he reached out to Gazette Hamper Fund President Sandy Grenier regarding their 10th annual toy drive.

After their ‘zoners’ raised more than $85,000 in toys and gift cards for Victoria’s Christmas Giving Network, they went and packaged up more than enough presents to cover this year’s hampers.

After more than 400 toys and gift cards were packaged up and donated from the 10th annual Zone FM toy drive in Victoria, bus driver Scott Ronald from Vancouver Island Connector/Tofino Bus delivered the toys on Saturday, Dec. 14 to Port Hardy for the Gazette Hamper Fund.

Vancouver Island Connector/Tofino Bus also donated all the shipping to Port Hardy. The Hamper Fund board of directors are overwhelmed with the support received so far, not just from dedicated North Islanders, but also as far away as the opposite end of the Island-Victoria!

– Submitted article

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter