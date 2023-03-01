A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of late North Island pilot Patrick Lehman. (Patrick Lehman Facebook photo)

GoFundMe started for North Island pilot who passed away in November plane crash

Patrick Lehman was an avid flier and had an unbridled passion for adventure

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of the local pilot who passed away tragically last November in a plane crash in Strachan Bay.

Patrick Lehman was a longtime North Islander, an avid flier, and he had an unbridled passion for adventure. Port Hardy local Brian Texmo and a group of friends decided to start the GoFundMe in order to help raise money for Lehman’s family.

“Patrick left this earth leaving behind the most beautiful gift, the gift of life,” wrote Texmo on the fundraiser page. “Sam, the love of Patrick’s life is pregnant with a baby girl and Patrick’s spirit lives on within her. As many of you know, parenthood is difficult and Patrick is not here to help through the many complexities it brings mentally, physically, and financially.”

The funds raised will be going to help “alleviate the financial stress that parenthood can bring as well as put money aside for [the] baby as she gets older to travel, play sports, gain education, and learn new hobbies,” added the post. “Patrick loved what this world had to offer, he explored nonstop. We want nothing more than [the] baby to be able to enjoy the very parts of life her dad loved so much.”

To donate to Lehman’s GoFundMe, go to https://gofund.me/07339e4e

