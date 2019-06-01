Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School receives $20,000 literacy fund grant

This local school will now have the means to revitalize its library.

The Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School in Port Hardy has received a $20,000 Literacy Fund grant from the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation. With an inadequate library budget and aging and outdated books, this local school will now have the means to revitalize its library and enrich the lives and education of its students.

While the teachers and librarian at Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School are extremely dedicated to fostering literacy and a love of reading in their school, they struggle to provide new books and learning materials that are relevant and engaging to their students. As a First Nations School, they hope to find relevant books for a new library space that will help keep their students engaged and provide books that are relatable for the students to read about their culture.

These much-needed funds provided through the Literacy Fund grant will allow Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw School to break the cycle of dwindling bookshelves, helping to develop confident and skilled readers in its classrooms.

