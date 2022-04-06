Hardy Bay Seniors makes cards for Canadian Forces members overseas

A total of 200 cards were created and mailed out to support troops in Latvia

Sending cards to support our Canadian Forces members is a thing!

After successful sessions making and sending Christmas cards to Canadian Forces members in Germany, Port Hardy local Leslie Driemel applied for and received $450 from the 2021 Neighbourhood Small Grants Program. The project was to provide card making materials for seniors: birthday cards, all occasion, get well and keep in touch cards (or whatever they wanted to make). The sessions provided socializing, creativity, eye/hand coordination skills and artistic expression.

Unfortunately the early 2022 Provincial Covid Protocols prevented the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Centre from opening in January and most of February. After the capacity limits on indoor gathering limits were lifted card making sessions were held on Feb. 25, March 11, March 18, and March 25 with 10-15 seniors participating in each class. Card making kits were made up as ready to go projects and plentiful card/craft supplies were provided so seniors could add their own touches.

The first session was held to make birthday cards and at that time the group decided appreciation cards for Canadian Forces members serving in Latvia would be a more rewarding project.

The seniors were eager to return for each session and add to the growing number of cards. Over the remaining three March sessions the spring themed ‘just for you’ and ‘thank you for your service’ cards completed and each card included a printed message from the Hardy Bay Senior Citizens’ Society thanking Canadian Forces members for their service. A total of 200 cards were created and mailed out to support our troops in Latvia.

The Hardy Bay Seniors would like to say a big thank you to the Neighbourhood Small Grants Program that made this possible.

