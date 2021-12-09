Harvest Food Bank gets 10k donation from Western Forest Products

The company’s donations to individual groups vary in amount corresponding to community size or needs

Western Forest Products announced Dec. 2 that it will be making a contribution of $100,000 to community groups and First Nations partners to help provide food and toys for the holidays where they are needed the most on the coast of B.C. and Washington State.

As one of the recipient organizations in the North Island, the Harvest Food Bank in Port Hardy will receive $10,000.

“We recognize the recent supply chain issues combined with higher-than-usual demand since the pandemic started puts additional strain on services accessed by those requiring support. This donation is one small way we can support individuals and families in need and spread some hope and happiness during the holiday season,” said Don Demens, President and CEO of Western. “This is a time for giving, and we are grateful that we are able to do our part to make the holidays a little merrier for those dealing with hardship.”

Today’s donations continue the company’s long-term commitment of investing in community needs in the areas where its employees live and work. Through Western’s Community Enhancement Fund, the company provides support to local community events, organizations and initiatives. Western takes pride in its commitment to sustainable and stable communities in the areas in which it operates, including through community contributions, the purchase of local goods and services, local employment and taxes.

