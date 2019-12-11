Help ‘Stuff the Goose’ at the Port Hardy Airport

The fundraiser ends on Dec. 18 so that the food bank can process all the donations before Christmas.

Wilderness Seaplanes Operations Manager Vince Crooks and 1240 Coast AM’s Sandra Boyd were at the Port Hardy Airport on Saturday hosting a hotdog fundraiser for the ‘Stuff the Goose’ fundraiser for the Harvest Food Bank. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)

‘Stuff the Goose’ is on the loose at the Port Hardy Airport.

Wilderness Seaplanes Operations Manager Vince Crooks is the man behind this true North Island fundraiser, and he said the company “always tries to help out throughout the year, and I thought this fundraiser would be a neat thing to try.”

’Stuff the Goose’ is a local food drive where you can come out to the airport and donate non-perishable items to enter a raffle to win a 30 minute goose flight with Wilderness Seaplanes for you and eight of your friends.

All the food donations will be going to the Harvest Food Bank, which serves the entire Mount Waddington region.

“Being this year is a little tough in the North Island, we thought that donating to the food bank would be a good way to help out,” said Crooks, who added he saw this kind of fundraiser held before in Campbell River where they filled up a truck, “and I thought that was pretty cool so I thought what the heck, why not try to fill up a goose, and we’ve already got a good pile of stuff so far.”

Crooks added that normally a goose plane can hold up to 2,000 lbs when it actually has to be airborne, “but this one’s not flying, so I think we can probably get 4,000 lbs in the thing.”

The fundraiser ends on Dec. 18 so that the food bank can process all the donations before Christmas, and the raffle winner will be announced on the Mornings with Sam show live on 1240 Coast AM.

ABOUT WILDERNESS SEAPLANES

Wilderness Seaplanes began operations as a separate entity in May 2016; prior to that they were the seaplane division of Pacific Coastal Airlines which has a long and respected history providing air service on the west coast.

Pacific Coastal started out back in the 80’s as a small local airline connecting Port Hardy and Powell River to Vancouver with land plane service, and of course to the hundreds of locations along the BC Coast with Seaplane service.

After having grown into a regional airline serving all of BC, Pacific Coastal realized that they were unable to be competitive in both the airline and seaplane markets simultaneously.

For this reason, it was decided that it was time to separate the Seaplane service from the larger airline.

Pacific Coastal still retains ownership of the seaplane service and Wilderness continues to operate to the high standards expected by all of their customers.

