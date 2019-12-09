Holberg and Port Hardy loggers on strike get space at North Island Mall

Genoe wanted to say a big thank you to Dirom for allowing them to use the space.

Holberg/Port Hardy loggers on strike get their own space at the North Island Mall. (North Island Mall photo)

United Steelworkers local 1-1937 union member George Genoe has set up a base camp at the North Island Mall for Holberg/Port Hardy loggers who are currently on strike.

North Island Mall owner Carol Dirom graciously agreed to donate the space, “so now we can accept donations and make ourselves more visible to the public,” said Genoe, who added the space is right next to Setos and there will be union members running the space from 9:00 a.m. to around 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The food donation bin is still located at Save On Foods, and Genoe said there’s definitely been some “fairly decent donations made, but it’s been a little bit slow and it’s a depressed time and we realize that, but we need to reach out a little bit more to the people of Port Hardy.”

This fundraising effort is separate from Loonies for Loggers and the Harvest Food Bank, Genoe said, adding these donations will be specifically going to the Holberg/Port Hardy loggers that are on strike.

“Whatever anybody can donate will be absolutely acceptable,” Genoe stated. “Food, giftcards, cash.”

Toys can be donated to the toy drive Brittany Frederick is running at Julia and Brittany’s Salon.

Genoe wanted to say a big thank you to the Dirom’s for allowing them to use the space at the North Island Mall, and the fundraising efforts will continue on until “everybody has got back on their feet and been looked after.”

