Hot Spots!

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

April 12

Humboldt Broncos Fundraiser. BBQ at IGA starting at 4:00 pm. – 6:30 pm. Port McNeill IGA & the Port McNeill Minor Hockey Association are doing a BBQ fundraiser on Thursday, April 12th-‘Wear Your Jersey Day’ in support for the ‘Humboldt Broncos’. Burgers, hot dogs, pop & baked goodies by donation.

April 13

Board Games and beer night at the MakerSpace. Does your idea of a good time include Settlers and a Session Ale? Ticket to Ride with a nice IPA? Well then, you’re invited to join us April 13th 7-11pm for board games and beer. We will offer a great selection of craft brews and munchies (sorry, no outside drinks permitted). Tickets $5 (advance online purchase only- no walk-ins). https://www.pmkidsinmotion.com/tickets/

April 21

D.I. Wine Ladies Night at the MakerSpace. “follow your heART” Mixed Media Class hosted by creative talent Robyn Altmiks. Must be 19+. Tickets $35 each. https://www.pmkidsinmotion.com/tickets/

April 21

Hawaiian Luau 2018. Dinner – BBQ Pig and Ribys by Peter Dicken with travelling Traeger grill. Entertainment by R&B vocalist Deborah Emery and Magician Kevin Ogren. Held at the Lions Hall. Tickets at $50 at Harbourside Pharmacy.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum has re-opened! Open Wed to Sat from 10:00 am to noon & 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Honour Your Health Challenge. 13 week program. Runs twice a week for a 30-60 minute light warm-up and jog routine. Monday and Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m. Contact Stephanie Nelson, Building Blocks Coordinator 250-230-1132.

Ongoing

Smalltown Swing lessons and dance. Sundays at 6:30 p.m. at the Port Hardy Civic Centre (when availalble). To keep up-to-date on events join the Smalltown Swing Facebook group.

April 13- 15

West Coast Amusements Carnival at the North Island Mall.

April 15

Avalon Spring Luau! 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Avalon Gymnasium. Come out and enjoy fun games, good food, and a great time!

April 12&13, and 23 & 24

The British Columbia Breast Screening Van is coming to Port Hardy. It will be located at the Thunderbird Mall Parking Lot. Please call 1-800-663-9203 for an appointment.

April 17

Ready, Set, Learn! “Nursery rhymes!” at Eagle View Elementary School. Dress up, stories, and crafts. 4:30 – 6:00 p.m. Ages 0 – 5 (Siblings welcome!) Dinner provided.

April 21

Seedy Saturday! 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the North Island Mall. Seed Swap, Farmer’s Market, Workshops, Kid’s Activities, and Concession. Admission by donation. For more info email phfarmersmakret@gmail.com.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Meditation Group. Mondays at 1:00 pm. Group will meet at Denise’s Seaview apartment. Spiritual discussions, all beliefs welcome. Phone 1(250)-213-6476 for more information.

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

April 14

Dart League playoffs at Port Alice Royal Canadian Legion

Sointula

April 15

The Seniors Club is hosting a Leap into Spring Potluck at the Seniors Hall at 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join us. So make up a favourite dish ,put on a smile and come on down. If you don’t have a favourite dish , a big smile will be good enough.

April 21-22 – 18th

Doug Innes Memorial Spring Bird Count

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

– Games Night at Sointula Library! Get together for board games from 5:30 – 7:30 pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays from Mar. 1 – 29. Ages 10 years and up.

– Mother Goose on the Go!

Drop in with children ages 0 – 7 years for rhymes, crafts and stories at:

· Port McNeill Library, the first Saturday of each month, 11-11:45 am.

· Sointula Library, Wed., Mar. 14 and 28, from 10:15 – 11:15 am.

– Book Clubs:

Port Hardy Book Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 6:30 pm. Smile, chuckles and light conversation guaranteed! Call 250-949-6661 for more information or Drop in.

The Book Slugs Book Club (BSBC) is meeting at the Sointula Library March 27, 6:30 – 8 pm. Drop in. Adults

Frigon Book Club meets every second Thursday at the Port Alice Library from 6:30 – 8 pm. Next dates: Mar. 8 and 22. Drop in and check out the great smiles, conversation and what they’re reading.

