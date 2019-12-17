IGA gives back to North Island food banks

IGA and Georgia Main Food Group donated the gift cards to the two North Island food banks.

Sandra Wilson from the Kitchen Corner food bank in Port McNeill accepts $1,250 in gift cards from IGA’s Store Manager Jordan Wills. (Natasha Griffiths - North Island Gazette)

IGA in Port McNeill is pitching in to help out families in need.

The grocery store ended up donating $2,500 in gift cards ($1,250 to the Harvest Food Bank located in Port Hardy, and $1,250 to the Kitchen Corner food bank located in Port McNeill).

Store Manager Jordan Wills said the company wanted to help because they know that due to things like the loggers strike that has been going on, “people in town are hurting.”

Wills said he hopes the strike ends soon, and that it was the IGA and Georgia Main Food Group that donated the gift cards.

Since 1955, IGA has become more than a grocery store. It’s a name that’s built around community, and a gathering place where fresh has always been fresh and business has always been done with a handshake.

