Island Health announces funding for 52 projects on Island

Sooke School District, a 2018 recipient of the grant, used the money for physical literacy training for teachers and to help increase physical activity for elementary students. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Island Health announced this year’s Community Wellness Grant recipients, which will fund 52 projects across the Island.

Funding numerous community based projects with $750,000 from various organizations such as the Boys & Girls Club, Fernwood Neighbourhood Resource Centre, Island Sexual Health Society and QCHAT Support Association.

This is the third year of the program which aims to recognize the importance of reducing future reliance on the health system and promote a healthy lifestyle at the grass roots level.

“Every year, these projects identify and address the unique health and care needs within their communities and showcase the impact of working together in partnership to address health and care needs across the region,” said Leah Hollins, chair of Island Health’s Board of Directors.

The program, now in its third year, helps to foster local partnerships in an aim to address the population’s health and wellness. Last year, Sooke School District received a grant to build physical literacy training for teachers and increase physical activity for elementary students.

Cindy Andrew, School District 62 Healthy Schools Lead called the grant a ‘catalyst for collaboration’ that allowed the school to work with six partners.

“This investment has really helped us to initiate new partnerships and strengthen existing relationships – all with the goal of ensuring that kids are developing the skills, confidence and love of movement to be physically active for life,” she said.

Last December a call was up out to local governments, community organizations and aboriginal communities for applications for this years grant. Applications had to meet certain criteria in order to be accepted including healthy aging, positive mental health, social and family connectedness, healthy eating and physical activity.