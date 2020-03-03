Island Health’s hackathon will bring 120 innovative brains together to solve some of the health authority’s biggest challenges. (Photo Courtesy of Island Health)

Island Health Code Hack 2020 pushes for solutions to Vancouver Island health issues

More than 100 ‘hackers’ come together to solve healthcare challenges

They say two heads are better than one, so Island Health is bringing more than 100 together in a quest to tackle some of its biggest challenges.

For the second year in a row, the health authority hosts Code Hack, a 24-hour hackathon bringing innovative, forward thinking minds together in a mission to solve regional healthcare dilemmas. Teams are composed of five or six people from a variety of fields including a healthcare provider, patient, designer, builder and Island Health ally.

Hosted by Island Health’s Innovation Lab, the event creates opportunities for thinkers of all kinds to meet in a physical space – using their knowledge and experiences to create tangible solutions.

READ ALSO: Fort Tectoria hosts Victoria’s first ever health hackathon

Angela Wignell, lead of the Innovation Lab and manager of the Office of the Chief Nursing Officer, says the diversity in backgrounds is especially powerful.

“What I love about Code Hack [is that] it is the only hackathon that we know of that brings together patients and care providers and designers…most importantly, bringing them together in a physical healthcare space,” she said. “Bringing people into these environments and giving them a chance to play here is really different. And to co-design alongside patients – that’s not something that happens.”

The Island Health Code Hack 2019 winners, team Stay@HomeClub created an app to tackle hospital readmission rates. (Photo Courtesy of Island Health)

With the help of coaches and mentors, teams have 24 hours to create a solution, such as an app, care pathway, signage, website (or anything else) to a designated challenge. At the end, a panel of eight judges decides the winners, and those at the top not only receive cash prizes, but the opportunity to further develop their prototype at the Innovation Lab.

In 2019, the second place winners created a method for simplifying the storage of immunization records for patients, and the competition’s third place winners came up with a solution to keep patients connected with care givers as they visited different areas of the hospital.

READ ALSO: Young girls fight STEM stigma with hackathon

Last year’s winner, Team Stay@HomeClub, created an application to tackle hospital readmission rates. After further developing their prototype, the group went on to win a national competition for additional funding.

Wignell said the event is a practice not only in innovation, but in bridging unnecessary boundaries.

“Because healthcare is public,” she said. “And we are all healthcare.”

Island Health’s Code Hack 2020 runs March 7-8. You can follow along with the event on Twitter or Instagram at @VanIslandHealth.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Wounded Warriors BC raises over $155,000 during 2020 run

Just Posted

VIDEO: North Island Bantam Eagles battle back and throttle Sooke Thunderbirds en route to BC Championships

“We were down by one and then we came back and beat them because we worked as a team”

Earthquake with 4.4 magnitude hits off Port Hardy

On Monday morning the third earthquake with a magnitude higher that 4.0 in 2020 to hit B.C. coast

May Rink dominates Fort Rupert Curling Club’s Men’s Bonspiel A-Final

“we’ve been having lots of drinks and having lots of fun on the ice”

District of Port Hardy updates fireworks bylaw with stricter rules

“There’s always been an issue with fireworks and how they’ve been used in our community”

North Island Gazette nominated for Newspaper Excellence for the third year in a row

“thank you to all of our advertisers and our loyal readership”

Trudeau urges patience as Wet’suwet’en mull over proposed land and title deal

Pipeline dispute has meant difficult times for many Canadians over the past few weeks, Trudeau says

Human trials underway after B.C. researchers test new ‘superbug-killing compound’

Brinkman Lab team in Burnaby tested the new drug after discovery at University of Cincinnati

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

Island Health Code Hack 2020 pushes for solutions to Vancouver Island health issues

More than 100 ‘hackers’ come together to solve healthcare challenges

Provide paid leave after domestic or sexual violence, B.C. told

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Victoria police hand out nearly $17,000 in distracted driving tickets in five hours

Police focus on keeping drivers ‘hands on the wheel and mind on the task’

Statistics Canada says political apathy main reason Canadians didn’t vote in 2019 federal election

More than one third of non-voters (35 per cent) say they are ‘not interested in politics’

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Former Scouts leader facing a number of child porn charges in Surrey

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

Most Read