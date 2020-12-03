For over a year Loaves and Fishes Food Bank has been giving 5,000-7,000 pounds of food every week to help address the massive need in the North Island. This year, they have partnered with the North Island Gazette Hamper Fund by providing $15,000 in gift cards to help with their Christmas Hamper Program. “Loaves and Fishes believes that everyone deserves access to a reliable abundance of food barrier free, it’s a real privilege to further serve the amazing people in Port Hardy and Port McNeill by assisting the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund,” explains Peter Sinclair, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director. Loaves and Fishes bi-weekly depot is at Saint Columba’s Anglican-United Church and bi-weekly deliveries to other organizations in Port McNeill will continue through next year. (Natasha Griffiths photo)

For over a year Loaves and Fishes Food Bank has been giving 5,000-7,000 pounds of food every week to help address the massive need in the North Island. This year, they have partnered with the North Island Gazette Hamper Fund by providing $15,000 in gift cards to help with their Christmas Hamper Program. “Loaves and Fishes believes that everyone deserves access to a reliable abundance of food barrier free, it’s a real privilege to further serve the amazing people in Port Hardy and Port McNeill by assisting the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund,” explains Peter Sinclair, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director. Loaves and Fishes bi-weekly depot is at Saint Columba’s Anglican-United Church and bi-weekly deliveries to other organizations in Port McNeill will continue through next year. (Natasha Griffiths photo)

It’s been a unique 41st year for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

‘This year has been very different than previous years due to the pandemic’

With the start of the holiday season also comes the return of the annual Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund.

Now in it’s 41st year of giving back to local communities, North Island Gazette editor Tyson Whitney spoke with hamper fund president Sandy Grenier about all things hamper fund.

Whitney: Overall, how has the 41st Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund season been going so far?

Grenier: This year has been very different than previous years due to the pandemic. We have definitely been struggling trying to find creative ways to still be able to give our North Island recipients their Christmas hampers while following health guidelines and keeping everyone safe.

I’m very thankful to our board members who dedicate so much of their time towards this great cause, giving back to our communities especially during these more than ever difficult times. One of the many changes that we had to make with fewer volunteers is that instead of giving an actual food hamper this year, we will be giving grocery gift cards valued at the price of a single and family hamper, plus toys for the children.

Whitney: Has the hamper fund hit its fundraising goal?

Grenier: Initially the donations were slowly trickling in and because of the pandemic and not being able to hold fundraising events, we were concerned that we might come up a bit short fincancially this year. Although the North Island never ceases to amaze us! Donations have started to increase with some substantial ones from the Loaves & Fishes Food Bank, WFP and the Port Hardy & Port McNeill Rotary Clubs and their members. We are feeling more confident and so appreciative in hopes that we will make our 2020 financial goal, thanks to so many generous individuals, businesses, clubs and organizations! We are also so grateful for the huge toy drive that was held last year by ‘The Zone’ radio station in Victoria. Without those generously donated toys we would have had to start this season with very little.

Whitney: Are you in need of any volunteers?

Grenier: Unfortunately we have had to limit the number of people helping out, keeping our bubbles as small as possible.

The main volunteers making it happen this year are the Lions Club members in each of the communities and our small group of board members.

This has had a huge impact not only on our small crew but also for the regular volunteers and groups that usually like to help out wrapping toys and delivering, we had to turn them away.

They have definitely been missed!

Another change that we made is the way that the hampers are given out. All North Island First Nation communities will be picking up and delivering their own hampers to their band members (most already do) but the rest of the recipients will be picking up in person at the Port Hardy Civic Centre and Port McNeill Lions Hall during designated times. This will help keep the foot traffic to a minimum for safe social distancing. Please see the North Island Gazette’s Facebook page and Hamper Fund section of this week’s newspaper for more specific details.

Whitney: What does it mean to you personally to run the hamper fund every year?

Grenier: I am proud to say that this will be my 26th year being involved with the Gazette Hamper Fund, it has become a tradition for my family.

It has always meant so much to me since day one, helping those in need who otherwise might not have a nice dinner and toys for their children over the holidays.

What is also very meaningful to me is how so many individuals, clubs, organizations, businesses and First Nation communities team up and work together, making it successful!

Thank you and Merry Christmas!

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Communityfundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

For over a year Loaves and Fishes Food Bank has been giving 5,000-7,000 pounds of food every week to help address the massive need in the North Island. This year, they have partnered with the North Island Gazette Hamper Fund by providing $15,000 in gift cards to help with their Christmas Hamper Program. “Loaves and Fishes believes that everyone deserves access to a reliable abundance of food barrier free, it’s a real privilege to further serve the amazing people in Port Hardy and Port McNeill by assisting the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund,” explains Peter Sinclair, Loaves and Fishes Executive Director. Loaves and Fishes bi-weekly depot is at Saint Columba’s Anglican-United Church and bi-weekly deliveries to other organizations in Port McNeill will continue through next year. (Natasha Griffiths photo)
It’s been a unique 41st year for the Gazette Christmas Hamper Fund

‘This year has been very different than previous years due to the pandemic’

Christmas decorations at Gus' Pub. (Opal Tesch photo)
Gus’ Bar and Grill gets into the holiday spirit

Gus’ Bar and Grill has been a fixture in Port McNeill since… Continue reading

Mike Aldersey, the Port McNeill base manager for West Coast Helicopters has been awarded the prestigious Agar/Stringer Award by the Helicopter Association of Canada. (Submitted photo)
Vancouver Island pilot receives coveted helicopter industry award

Port McNeill based Mike Aldersey is the recipient of the 2o2o Agar/Stringer Award given out to select few Canadians

The notice at Port Hardy Secondary School’s athletic track. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
SD85 school tracks closed to the public during school hours

To keep P.E. classes safe, the restriction went into effect Nov. 30

Shoebox Project logo
Donate now to the Campbell River/North Island Shoebox Project

There is just over a week to go in The Campbell River/North Island Shoebox Project campaign

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

(News Bulletin file photo)
Nanaimo RCMP allegedly find 50 baggies of meth hidden in suspect’s underwear

Police seize weapons, cash and drugs

Jon Lefebure went back to construction after losing the 2018 mayor’s post in North Cowichan to work on the Cottages On Willow. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Former Island mayor retools priorities with construction project

Fresh air a benefit and satisfaction results from building eight-unit housing complex in Chemainus

(www.pikrepo.com)
Indoor adult sports teams banned, deemed too risky as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

Janet Austin, the lieutenant-governor of British Columbia, not seen, swears in Premier John Horgan during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. Horgan says he will look to fill gaps in the federal government’s sick-pay benefits program aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. premier says province prepared to patch holes in new federal sick-pay benefits

Horgan said workers should not be denied pay when they are preventing COVID-19’s spread

Most Read