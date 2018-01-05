January Hot Spots!

Find out what’s happening in the North Island this month

Port McNeill

January 12

Gate House Theatre Movies: Geostorm at 7:00 PM.When the network of satellites designed to control the global climate starts to attack Earth, it’s a race against the clock for its creator to uncover the real threat before a worldwide Geostorm wipes out everything and everyone.

January 19

Gate House Theatre Movies: Goodbye Christopher Robin at 7:00 PM. A rare glimpse into the relationship between beloved children’s author A. A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and his son Christopher Robin, whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

January 26

Gate House Theatre Movies: Murder on the Orient Express at 7:00 PM. Hercule Poirot, the best detective in the world decides to leave on the Orient Express. The train accidentally gets stopped because of a small avalanche. Little did he know that a murder was planned and that a person on this train was able of committing such crime.

January 27

Victor’s Secret Fashion Show – with dance to follow at the Port McNeill Community Hall. Doors open at 6:30 pm. Show starts at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 and all proceeds support local Cancer patients.

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum Archives and Gift Shop will be closed until February 1.

January 17, 24, 31

Free Infant Massage Workshops at the Kwakiutl Health Centre from 2:30 – 3:30 pm. Attach and connect with your baby through massage! Mothers, Fathers, Grandparents, Uncles, Aunts, all who have ones in their lives, are welcome to bring them alone and learn with us! RSVP to book your free spot. Questions? Contact: Colette Child fridp@kwakiutl.bc.ca 250-858-9003.

January 18

Join North Island College for an open house at their new Mount Waddington Regional Campus, located at the Thunderbird Mall in Port Hardy from 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM . NIC staff and faculty will be on hand to provide information on the programs and courses available at our new location.

January 21, 2018

North Island Community Choir’s First Rehearsal at St. Columbia’s Church from 2:00 – 4:00 PM. North Island Community Choir welcomes men and women of al ages. The cost of 12 weeks of rehearsals and concerts is $60 (Bursaries are available). North Island Kids Choir will be on Jan 21 from 4:30 – 5:30 (Children ages 8 – 14).For more information and to pre-register contact Marcia O’Neil 230-4398 mbaoneill@homtail.com or Judy Fyles at 949 2360 or jfyles2000@yahoo.com.

January 26

Robbie Burns Night at the Port Hardy Legion! Starts at 6:00 PM and is $15 dollars per person. Please RSVP by calling Alison at 250-949-3090.

January 26

Mount Waddington Health Network is sponsoring a Theatre for Living Show at the Port Hardy Civic Centre at 7:30 PM. Founded in 1981, Vancouver’s Theatre for Living (formerly Headlines Theatre), directed by David Diamond, uses THEATRE FOR LIVING to help living communities tell their stories.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Village of Port Alice is accepting nominations for Councillor. Nominations can be delivered by hand or mail to the Village office at 1061 Marine Drive, PO Box 130. They will be accepted from January 9th to January 19 2018. Nomination forms are available at the village office.

Ongoing

Meditation Group. Mondays at 1:00 pm. Group will meet at Denise’s Seaview apartment. Spiritual discussions, all beliefs welcome. Phone 1(250)-213-6476 for more information.

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

January 25

Port Alice Health Forum Monthly Meeting at 7:00 PM at the Port Alice Community Centre. Please join us in making a difference!

January 28

Jason Scott’s Diamond Forever (Rescheduled Date!) A celebration of Neil Diamond. Tickets are $25 Doors Open at 6:00 PM and showtime is 7:30 PM at the Port Alice Royal Canadian legion.

Woss

Ongoing

The Mount Cain connector departs from the Port McNeill Pioneer Mall at 7:31 a.m. on a first come, first serve basis.

Passengers are encouraged to arrive 5 – 10 minutes prior to departure time to load ski/snowboard equipment into the bus. Passengers transfer from the transit bus to the Mount Cain shuttle bus at the Woss General Store.

Fares (one way): Port McNeill to Woss is $3.75 & $5.00 for the Mount Cain shuttle.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Book Clubs!!

Port Hardy Book Club meets the 2nd and 4th Thursday each month, 6:30 pm. Frigon Book Club meets Thursday January 18th at the Port Alice Library from 6:30 – 8 pm. Tickle your noggin! Drop in and check out the great smiles, conversation and what they’re reading.

Make a Lego date with the Port McNeill Library. Call 250-956-3669 for more information.

Games Night at the Sointula Library runs Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 – 7:30 pm! Ages 10 years and up.

It’s Book in a Bottle time at the Port Alice Library. Drop in for this much loved annual activity. Starts Jan. 9 and runs all month.

Drop in for a warm and cozy Preschool storytime the second Thursday of each month at the Port McNeill Library, 2-2:30 pm.

Moms, Dads, Grandparents and Caregivers. Bring your preschoolers, toddlers and babies, 0-6 years, for a fun time together with Mother Goose on the Go:

Sointula library branch: 10:15-11:15 am, Wednesdays, Jan 3, 17 and 31.

Port McNeill Library branch: 11-11:45 am, the first Saturday of each month.

Mark your calendars! Simple and Green discussion group meets the first Thursday in February at 6:30 pm. Join the conversation about how to put simple and green living into easy everyday context.

Kids! Make Cute Mopsy Love Monsters for free from 1-4 pm, Thurs., Jan. 11 at the Woss Public Library.

Family Literacy Week:

Hey North Islanders! During Family Literacy Week we celebrate reading, learning and playing together at your local Vancouver Island Regional Library. Runs January 21 – 27. Drop by for special events and activities at the Woss, Sointula, Port Alice and Port Hardy Libraries. All ages.

Port Hardy Library is having a special Mother Goose on the Go to celebrate Family Literacy week’s learning and playing together! Caregivers and kids drop in at 10:30 am for a What’s on your plate? Storytime and fun foodie activity. Sat., Jan 27. Ages 0-6 years.

The Port McNeill Library will be celebrating adults and children reading together on Family Literacy Day, Sat., Jan. 27 from 10 am – 3 pm. Drop in! Ages 0-12 years.