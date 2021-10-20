Jordin Tootoo to speak on mental health and suicide in Campbell River

We Care Fair hosted by First Nations health groups next week

Jordin Tootoo will be at this year’s We Care Fair. Photo Eventbrite

A teen wellness and community support event coming to Campbell River and other north Island communities next week will be featuring a big name to speak about mental health and suicide.

Retired NHL player Jordin Tootoo will be speaking at this year’s We Care Fair. The event is being put on by the Nawalakw Health Society, Kwakiutl District Council Health and the First Nations Health Authority.

The event is directly related to suicide prevention and drug and addiction awareness for teens aged 12-18. There will be presentations on trauma and addiction from people with lived experiences, unintentional or intentional overdose, mental health and suicide, resources and follow up opportunities for healing and cultural events.

Tootoo will be speaking on mental health and suicide, and there will be free Naloxone training available.

“Central and North Vancouver Island communities have been deeply affected by the loss of multiple youth and young adults to suicide over the past two years… this is our chance to show our teens that we care,” says a press release on the event.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Tootoo will not be available for autographs or meet and greets.

The three events will be held, the first in Port Hardy at the Civic Arena on Oct. 26, then in Alert Bay at the Lawrence Ambers Rec Centre on Oct. 27 and then in Campbell River at the Community Centre on Oct. 28. Doors open at 5 p.m. for all events.

The events are by registration, with a limited amount of participants allowed. Participants must register by order of the Provincial Health officer. Proof of vaccination will also be required.

Registration forms are available online or at the KDC Health Facebook Page.

