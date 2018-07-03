July Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (July 4 - 11)

Port McNeill

Ongoing

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in the event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

July 21-22

Rumble on the Runway at the Port McNeill Airport. $5 Admission. Children 12 and under are Free!

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum Summer Hours open 10:00 a.m to 5:00 pm. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader” exhibit on until September!

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Meat Draws every Saturday at the Port Hardy Legion @ 4:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Ongoing

Filomi Days Committee needs volunteers for Children’s events. There will be double the amount of children’s (and family) events at this years’ FILOMI days! That means they need even more volunteers than ever! 4 hours of volunteer time will get you a FILOMI days t-shirt of your choice. Call Dan Stewart at 250-230-0770.

July 3 to 6

Robotics Summer Camp at NIC! Children ages 9-12 will have the opportunity to build, program and control Lego robots in a fun, interactive environment. Register online at www.nic.bc.ca

July 7

Come and support the Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market at Carrot Park from 10 am to 2 pm on June 23, July 7, & August 18. (Stay posted for their Oct 13 location.) Interested in being a vendor? Then contact phfarmersmarket@gmail.com

July 9 to 13

Sizzling Summer Strings. Violin Lessons! Imagine playing a violin every day for five days! No experience necessary! Kids 5 to 10 years 9 to 10:15 am; 10 to 15 years 10:30 to 11:45 a.m; adult evening ensemble 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is 80$ (includes instrumental rental). To register contact Marcia O’Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@homtail.com.

Filomi Days

July 20-21-22

Filomi Days takes place the 3rd weekend in July and celebrates our towns industries & culture! Join in the FUN! Fishing Derby, parade, KidsFest.. much more

July 23-27

World Cup Soccer Camp. Registration available online www.worldcupsoccercamp.com or at North Star Cycle.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

Alert Bay:

July 5 – Ongoing

T’sasala Cultural Group

Traditional Dance Performance in the Big House. Thursday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Admission $20 per adult, $10 per child. www.tsasalaculturalgroup.com.

July 27 – 29

Alert Bay “Bay Days” and 11th annual Artfest. Local business sales and specials. Summer Market with food vendors and stalls downtown. Live music in Town Square and more to come!

Sointula

July 13

Live Celtic Music Night with Knacker’s Yard! At the Whale Rub Pub from 8:30 PM – 1:00 AM. 210 1st Street. $10 Cover. 19+. Learn more about the band at knackersyard.net.

Clear the Coast Beach Cleanups:

July 6-8: Grant Bay Expect a short and relatively easy hike in; camp on the beach at least one night. We will have a video crew working at this site.

July 13-15: Hecht Beach We have no volunteers signed up for this site as yet. Very short hike in; at least one overnight.

July 13-15: Hecht Beach We have no volunteers signed up for this site as yet. Very short hike in; at least one overnight.

July 20-24: Raft Cove and Cape Palmerston Raft Cove is a moderate hike of 45 min-1 hour and a very large and beautiful beach to clean up at the other end.

Please contact Rob O’Dea at rodea@livingoceans.org to sign up and receive detailed maps and instructions.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.