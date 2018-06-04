June Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (June 6 - 13)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in the event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

June 9

North Island Secondary School Graduation Ceremony.

June 9

Windsor Plywood will be having a Father’s Day workshop on June 09 at 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 – 3:00 p.m. This month we will be working on a gift for dad, so mothers can come to help the kids. $20 each material included. Space is limited to 10 kids per session. Sign up early by coming into the store or call 250-956-3367 to hold your spot.

June 14

It’s time to register for the Canskate for the fall. Registration is from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Chilton Regional Arena. Also, sign up for the summer Canskate learn to skate program which runs July 03 – 20.

June 16

The Port McNeill Loggersports Society is hosting the 9th annual loggersports competition. This is a sanctioned event of the Canadian Logger Sports Association. Come out to the loggersports area across from the Community Hall to show support to local and out of town participants!

June 16,30

Come enjoy the North Island Farmers & Artisans Market at the Port McNeill waterfront. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Check out the great Market!

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Temporary exhibit “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Filomi Days Committee needs volunteers for Children’s events. There will be double the amount of children’s (and family) events at this years’ FILOMI days! That means they need even more volunteers than ever! 4 hours of volunteer time will get you a FILOMI days t-shirt of your choice. Call Dan Stewart at 250-230-0770.

June 8

World Oceans Day at Carrot Park between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The day’s activities will take place in the immediate vicinity of the Port Hardy Visitor Information Centre and Carrot Park location.

June 9

Port Hardy Secondary School Graduation.

June 9

Book Launch. Earl Johnson’s “Looking Astern”. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon. Coffee shop at the North Coast Trail Hostel. Reminiscing a lifetime on Vancouver Island’s rugged and historic west coast.

June 16,17

Family Fishing Weekend! Seagate Warf 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. and O’Conner Lake on June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by Freshwater Fisheries Society of Bc and The Quatse Salmon Stewardship Centre. Public catch and release event. Adults and children who wish to keep their catch must have a valid fishing license with applicable stamps. Children must be accompanied by an adult and wear a life jacket.

June 16

Port Hardy Dance Party – Come dance to all your favourite hits at this fundraiser for Harvest Food Bank! Licensed event, 19+ only. Port Hardy Civic Centre, 8:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Facebook.com/LoveNorthIsland for more info

June 29

Hardy Jams for a cause! Del Capo Jazz trio from Vancouver at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets $20 call 250-230-4812.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

June 21

The Port Alice Health Forum Society will also be hosting a special presentation Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Alice Community Centre featuring refreshments and door prizes. Guest speakers will include Better at Home Coordinator Tammy Minihan and Bobbie Lucas from North Island Community Services who will be speaking about the Volunteer Transportation Network.

June 28

Celebration of Learning 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m Seaview School. Family and community members are invited to help us celebrate an amazing school year. Without the amazing support of our families and community, a lot of what we were able to do this year would not have been possible.

Alert Bay

June 16-17

Alert Bay’s 60th Annual June Sports Soccer Tournament. Salmon Prince and Princess Pagent and Crowning, Parade, kids races and more! ‘Namgis First Nation (250)974-5556.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.

June 14

Preschool Story Time: Port Hardy June 2:00 – 3:00 pm and Port McNeill 2:00 -2:30 pm. Drop in for a warm and cozy Preschool Storytime with felt stories and crafts. Join us with your 2 – 5-year-olds the first Thursday of each month in Port Hardy; second Thursday each month for Port McNeill.