June/July Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (June 27 - July 4)

Port McNeill

Ongoing

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in the event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

June 30

Come enjoy the North Island Farmers & Artisans Market at the Port McNeill waterfront. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Check out the great Market!

*July 1*

PORT MCNEILL CANADA DAY:

We will gather at the Town Clock at 10:30 for a short parade and a time to honour our country’s birthday – and some of our long-standing volunteers. We have much to be thankful for in our great country and community but we can always commit to creating a kinder, more peaceful country for our children and grandchildren. See you on JULY 01!

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Temporary exhibit “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Filomi Days Committee needs volunteers for Children’s events. There will be double the amount of children’s (and family) events at this years’ FILOMI days! That means they need even more volunteers than ever! 4 hours of volunteer time will get you a FILOMI days t-shirt of your choice. Call Dan Stewart at 250-230-0770.

June 29

Hardy Jams for a cause! Del Capo Jazz trio from Vancouver at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets $20 call 250-230-4812.

June 30

Port Hardy Fire Rescue 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball! Dinner catered by Taziker’s at the Glen Lyon Inn! Comedy by Yuk Yuk’s! And live music by Crash Palace Cowboys! Come on out for what’s sure to be a great night!This is a formal, black-tie event. Please dress to your best! Tickets Available online at eventbrite.ca (search Port Hardy Fire Rescue).

*July 1*

PORT HARDY CANADA DAY:

11:30am – start gathering in the park. 12 NOON Canada Day Ceremony at the Cenotaph Raising of the flag and singing O Canada (lead by the North Island Kids Choir) Includes a Kwakiutl Band traditional welcome by Jeneen Hunt and an address by Port Hardy Mayor, Hank Bood Serving of the Canada Day cake! This will be followed by an array of fun activities in the park (all free) Including a magic show, kite making, glitter tattoos, free popcorn and more Also this year we have tours of the Canadian Coast Guard ship for kids and adults to enjoy. The Port Hardy Lions Club will be on hand hosting a BBQ with food for purchase. The Port Hardy Fire Department will display a new Canadian flag from their truck.

July 3 to 6

Robotics Summer Camp at NIC! Children ages 9-12 will have the opportunity to build, program and control Lego robots in a fun, interactive environment. Register online at www.nic.bc.ca

July 7

Come and support the Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market at Carrot Park from 10 am to 2 pm on June 23, July 7, & August 18. (Stay posted for their Oct 13 location.) Interested in being a vendor? Then contact phfarmersmarket@gmail.com

July 9 to 13

Sizzling Summer Strings. Violin Lessons! Imagine playing a violin every day for five days! No experience necessary! Kids 5 to 10 years 9 to 10:15 am; 10 to 15 years 10:30 to 11:45 a.m; adult evening ensemble 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is 80$ (includes instrumental rental). To register contact Marcia O’Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@homtail.com.

Filomi Days

July 20-21-22

Filomi Days takes place the 3rd weekend in July and celebrates our towns industries & culture! Join in the FUN! Fishing Derby, parade, KidsFest.. much more

July 23-27

World Cup Soccer Camp. Registration available online www.worldcupsoccercamp.com or at North Star Cycle.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

June 28

Celebration of Learning 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m Seaview School. Family and community members are invited to help us celebrate an amazing school year. Without the amazing support of our families and community, a lot of what we were able to do this year would not have been possible.

June 30

Port Alice Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a car wash/hot dog sale on June 30th 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. All proceeds go to Muscular Dystrophy.

*July 1*

PORT ALICE CANADA DAY:

Sunday, July 1st 10:30 AM Pancake Breakfast by donation, at Community Centre. 11:30 AM Parade Marshals across from Ozzieland. 12:00 PM Parade along Marine Drive to the Community Centre 12:30 PM Cake & Coffee served in Community Centre Activities at Lions Park will commence: Lions Beer Gardens OPEN 2:00-7:00pm 2:00 PM Bouncerama, face-painting, and more! 3:00 PM Kids Races & Games. 4:30 PM FREE Salmon Barbeque Dinner is served. DUSK Firework Display.

Alert Bay:

July 5 – Ongoing

T’sasala Cultural Group

Traditional Dance Performance in the Big House. Thursday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Admission $20 per adult, $10 per child. www.tsasalaculturalgroup.com.

Sointula

June 30

Sointula Community Church Annual Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale. 8:00 a.m. to 12.00 p.m. Join us for pancakes, sausages, and yummy bake sale treats.

*July 1*

SOINTULA CANADA DAY:

Sointula Canada Regatta. 10:00 am Pre Sailboat Race Meeting at Registration ten. Sail Boat Race starts at 1:30 PM. Prize Presentation at Marina at 5:30 p.m. Parade starts at 11:00 a.m. from F.O. Hall to the Marina. 12:00 P.M. Canada Anthem Cake Cutting Ceremony. Plus All day long entertainment, Kids Events, Marina Market, Lion’s Club Beer Garden and much much more! *Cash only. For more infowww.sointulacanadadayregatta.com.

July 13

Live Celtic Music Night with Knacker’s Yard! At the Whale Rub Pub from 8:30 PM – 1:00 AM. 210 1st Street. $10 Cover. 19+. Learn more about the band at knackersyard.net.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.