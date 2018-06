June/July Hot Spots

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (June 20-27)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in the event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

June 27

Gate House Theatre’s First planning meeting for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Spring 2019 is coming fast – time to start the ball rolling. Come out and see what it’s all about! We need cast & crew ages 8-88!7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

June 30

Come enjoy the North Island Farmers & Artisans Market at the Port McNeill waterfront. Open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Check out the great Market!

July 1

We will gather at the Town Clock at 10:30 for a short parade and a time to honour our country’s birthday – and some of our long-standing volunteers. We have much to be thankful for in our great country and community but we can always commit to creating a kinder, more peaceful country for our children and grandchildren. See you on JULY 01

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Temporary exhibit “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

Ongoing

Filomi Days Committee needs volunteers for Children’s events. There will be double the amount of children’s (and family) events at this years’ FILOMI days! That means they need even more volunteers than ever! 4 hours of volunteer time will get you a FILOMI days t-shirt of your choice. Call Dan Stewart at 250-230-0770.

June 29

Hardy Jams for a cause! Del Capo Jazz trio from Vancouver at the Port Hardy Civic Centre. Tickets $20 call 250-230-4812.

June 30

Port Hardy Fire Rescue 50th Anniversary Firefighters’ Ball! Dinner catered by Taziker’s at the Glen Lyon Inn! Comedy by Yuk Yuk’s! And live music by Crash Palace Cowboys! Come on out for what’s sure to be a great night!This is a formal, black-tie event. Please dress to your best! Tickets Available online at eventbrite.ca (search Port Hardy Fire Rescue).

July 3 to 6

Robotics Summer Camp at NIC! Children ages 9-12 will have the opportunity to build, program and control Lego robots in a fun, interactive environment. Register online at www.nic.bc.ca

July 7

Come and support the Port Hardy Farmers & Artisans Market at Carrot Park from 10 am to 2 pm on June 23, July 7, & August 18. (Stay posted for their Oct 13 location.) Interested in being a vendor? Then contact phfarmersmarket@gmail.com

July 9 to 13

Sizzling Summer Strings. Violin Lessons! Imagine playing a violin every day for five days! No experience necessary! Kids 5 to 10 years 9 to 10:15 am; 10 to 15 years 10:30 to 11:45 a.m; adult evening ensemble 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cost is 80$ (includes instrumental rental). To register contact Marcia O’Neil 250-230-4398 or mbaoneill@homtail.com.

Filomi Days

July 20-21-22

Filomi Days takes place the 3rd weekend in July and celebrates our towns industries & culture! Join in the FUN! Fishing Derby, parade, KidsFest.. much more

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

June 21

The Port Alice Health Forum Society will also be hosting a special presentation Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Alice Community Centre featuring refreshments and door prizes. Guest speakers will include Better at Home Coordinator Tammy Minihan and Bobbie Lucas from North Island Community Services who will be speaking about the Volunteer Transportation Network.

June 28

Celebration of Learning 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m Seaview School. Family and community members are invited to help us celebrate an amazing school year. Without the amazing support of our families and community, a lot of what we were able to do this year would not have been possible.

July 1

Canada Day. Free Pancake breakfast at the Port Alice Community Centre 10:00 a.m. hosted by Ocean View Christian Assembly.

Alert Bay

July 5 – Ongoing

T’sasala Cultural Group

Traditional Dance Performance in the Big House. Thursday to Saturday 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Admission $20 per adult, $10 per child. www.tsasalaculturalgroup.com

Sointula

June 21

The Sointula Resource Centre Society’ Annual General Meeting at 5 pm in the Boardroom at the Sointula Resource Centre on 165 First Street. Everyone Welcome.

July 13

Live Celtic Music Night with Knacker’s Yard! At the Whale Rub Pub from 8:30 PM – 1:00 AM. 210 1st Street. $10 Cover. 19+. Learn more about the band at knackersyard.net.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.

June 14

Preschool Story Time: Port Hardy June 2:00 – 3:00 pm and Port McNeill 2:00 -2:30 pm. Drop in for a warm and cozy Preschool Storytime with felt stories and crafts. Join us with your 2 – 5-year-olds the first Thursday of each month in Port Hardy; second Thursday each month for Port McNeill.