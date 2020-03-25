Kilted window-washers helping seniors with groceries

Campbell River Men In Kilts employees volunteer to go shopping for seniors and others

Campbell River Men In Kilts franchise owner Chris Strong has a list of groceries in hand that he will buy on behalf of a local resident unable to get out and pick up their own groceries. Photo courtesy Chris Strong/Men In Kilts

Island Men In Kilts window-washing franchise employees are volunteering to pick up and deliver grocery orders to older residents and others with mobility challenges.

The Campbell River-based franchise is joining Men In Kilt franchises across Canada to provide free grocery delivery service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are elderly people that can’t get out and get groceries, can’t get and get those pharmacies and can’t get out and even get themselves a bottle of wine if they want a relaxing evening,” said Chris Strong, owner of the Campbell River franchise. “So we’ve offered to do that for them free of charge.”

The volunteers will follow basic safety protocols like using e-transfer as much as possible and if they have to use cash, they’ll accept it in an envelope.

“We try to maintain no contact with whoever it is that we’re dealing with, only through a door,” Strong said.

For example, on Tuesday, they filled a grocery order for a person in Campbell River by picking up an envelope and a list from outside his door, doing the shopping and then returning with the order. They leave the supplies on the front step, ring the bell and be on their way.

“We’re gloved 100 per cent of the time because we are in a business where we are basically washing our hands all the time anyway. We understand the necessity of that cleaning,” Strong said.

The idea was posted on social media and it has “taken off” right across the country. Strong estimates that the Campbell River crew could accommodate one or two people a day.

Strong said it is done strictly on a volunteer basis by his employees, he has eight up and down the Island.

“I haven’t had one per who said no,” Strong said.

They’re willing to go and buy the “necessities of life” for people. They’re not going to go and buy a game for someone or six flats of beer. But on the other hand, one person asked them to pick up a bottle of wine and Strong said, “No problem.”

“trying to keep life comfortable,” is the aim, Strong said.

The motivation for the services is straightforward.

“We just want to help our community as much as possible during this time. If there is anything we do to help, just reach out,” Strong said.

If you’d like some help with the groceries, email: jmarshall@meninkilts.com.

Men In Kilts provides commercial window and building exterior washing services and uses a distinctive green tartan theme as their corporate colours and their staff wear green tartan kilts.

CoronavirusSeniors



