Kitchen renovations at Port Hardy firehall No. 1 are all finished

‘We are very happy with the way it turned out’

Check out the before and after photos of Port Hardy Fire Rescue’s new kitchen! (Submitted photo)

Port Hardy Fire Rescue now has a beautifully renovated kitchen waiting for them.

“We are very happy with the way it turned out,” said information officer Adam Harding. “European Fine Finishing did a excellent job, and left no detail untouched. The new kitchen greatly improves the look of the fire hall, while improving our ability and efficiency to serve food during training and public events.”

Harding also noted the new layout improves safety, as members don’t need to bring their dirty turnout gear into the clean area of the hall, and can access the washing facilities directly from the truck bay.

“As we look forward to a return to some normal activities now as well, the extra space and better flow through the kitchen will also help with our pandemic prevention initiatives.”

Harding previously thanked the women’s hospital auxiliary for the funding to go ahead with the project, the District of Port Hardy for its support of the project, and the firefighters for their flexibility during this time as they lost a significant portion of the firehall during the renovations.

