Kwakwaka’wakw families march in Port Hardy in honour of MMIWG

TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO On May 17, Kwakwaka’wakw families whose loved ones have been murdered or missing marched down Market Street to Tsulquate Park with red dresses hanging in the background.

Kwakwaka’wakw families whose loved ones have been murdered or missing marched down Market Street to Tsulquate Park for a cultural ceremony on May 17, which was followed by two days of healing and connectedness in their own traditional territory.

To launch the gathering and to bring greater awareness of this significant issue and its impact on Kwakwaka’wakw families, a red dress campaign was held May 17–23 in Port Hardy, where red dresses lined Market Street in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.