TYSON WHITNEY PHOTO On May 17, Kwakwaka’wakw families whose loved ones have been murdered or missing marched down Market Street to Tsulquate Park with red dresses hanging in the background.

Kwakwaka’wakw families march in Port Hardy in honour of MMIWG

Red dresses lined Market Street in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

Kwakwaka’wakw families whose loved ones have been murdered or missing marched down Market Street to Tsulquate Park for a cultural ceremony on May 17, which was followed by two days of healing and connectedness in their own traditional territory.

To launch the gathering and to bring greater awareness of this significant issue and its impact on Kwakwaka’wakw families, a red dress campaign was held May 17–23 in Port Hardy, where red dresses lined Market Street in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

Previous story
‘Eat vegetables’ among advice given from ages 4 to 90 in B.C. students’ video

Just Posted

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: The Merry Widow Mountain trail

“Early morning light is best for photos of the face of the mountain”

Kwakwaka’wakw families march in Port Hardy in honour of MMIWG

Red dresses lined Market Street in honour of Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and Girls.

20th Anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend coming to North Island

Choice of 14 events held on Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands

Northern Sea Wolf arrives a year late for open house in Port Hardy

“It’s been a long wait to see the Northern Sea Wolf arrive in town”

RDMW to take the reigns on housing needs report project

council decided to appoint the RDMW as project coordinator on their behalf.

VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and B.C. officials discussed prosecuting money launderers at meeting

Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

Money has security features that even include holographs

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Kitimat construction crew dig up more than just rock

RCMP called in to dispose of explosives

Cities can’t block ride-hailing, transportation minister tells Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has indicated he doesn’t want to see ride-hailing here in this city

Most Read