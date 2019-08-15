SUBMITTED PHOTO Please call Christina at 250-956-4400 or Brenda at 250-949-7778 for more information. See you at the fair!

Less than a month to go until the Mount Waddington Fall Fair!

The committee is hoping for a record number of exhibits this year

The Fall Fair is happening this year in Port McNeill on September 7-8th. The fall fair committee has a great line-up of entertainment planned, and some of everyone’s favourite booths are going to be back to entertain and enlighten you. AND YES, we are inviting everyone to bring a scarecrow again, booths, volunteers, businesses, and total strangers – there will be lots of prizes to be won!

The committee is hoping for a record number of exhibits this year – Exhibit lists and booth rental forms are now available at the following locations: libraries in Port Alice, Port Hardy and Port McNeill, and the Port Hardy and Port McNeill Visitor Centres. Parents – need a project for your children for a rainy day (there might be another one …) during the summer? Pick up an exhibit list – there are hundreds of craft ideas for children of all ages. Don’t forget to take lots of photos in August – they are one of our most popular sections, and don’t have to be professionally printed or mounted. If you would like your exhibit forms to fill in in advance, please call one of the numbers below.

There are still lots of booth spaces left available: If you’d like to advertise your business, sell your crafts, or gather interest for your non-profit group, this is a terrific opportunity; with hundreds of people walking past each booth over the weekend.

Please call Christina at 250-956-4400 or Brenda at 250-949-7778 for more information. See you at the fair!

Submitted article

