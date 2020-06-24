Lion’s Club is auctioning handmade birdhouses

The wooden creations are open for bids until July 1

Port Hardy Lion’s Club bird houses are up for auction until July 1 (Lion’s Club photo)

Know of any birds house-hunting, or looking to upgrade?

The Port Hardy Lions Club has constructed a collection of wooden bird houses, and is auctioning them off as a fundraiser.

The wee houses are on display in a window at the North Island Mall, and are posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Some include driftwood for visual flair, others are architectural wonders. The starting bids range from $15 to $40. The auction is open until July 1, when the highest bidders will be awarded their spoils.

The club is raising money to cover bills. Once pandemic restrictions ease, they will resume regular activities for the community.

The online auction is hosted on the club’s new Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1621407368018376/

If you purchase one of these little homes, send The Gazette pictures of the new occupants!



zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.



