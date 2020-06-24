Port Hardy Lion’s Club bird houses are up for auction until July 1 (Lion’s Club photo)

Lion’s Club is auctioning handmade birdhouses

The wooden creations are open for bids until July 1

Know of any birds house-hunting, or looking to upgrade?

The Port Hardy Lions Club has constructed a collection of wooden bird houses, and is auctioning them off as a fundraiser.

The wee houses are on display in a window at the North Island Mall, and are posted on the club’s Facebook page.

Some include driftwood for visual flair, others are architectural wonders. The starting bids range from $15 to $40. The auction is open until July 1, when the highest bidders will be awarded their spoils.

The club is raising money to cover bills. Once pandemic restrictions ease, they will resume regular activities for the community.

The online auction is hosted on the club’s new Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1621407368018376/

If you purchase one of these little homes, send The Gazette pictures of the new occupants!


zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
VIDEO: North Island Secondary School grad 2020

Just Posted

Lion’s Club is auctioning handmade birdhouses

The wooden creations are open for bids until July 1

LETTER: Sointula resident challenges RDMW over Bere Point Campground management

Bere Point Campground on Malcolm Island is a Regional Park run by the RDMW.

COVID-19 antibody testing underway on Cormorant Island

‘I would encourage everyone over the age of 12 to get tested, even if they did not feel sick’

Port Hardy politicians excited for new Foundry Centre

‘It’s fantastic news for our community’

Port Alice wants performance bond from next pulp mill owner

Mayor says multiple parties expressing interest in old mill site, declines specifics

B.C. records 14 new cases, one death as province eyes Phase Three in restart plan

Fourteen people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

MLA ‘devastated’ by claims of racist blood-alcohol game at Greater Victoria hospital

Adam Olsen says racism in B.C. health care system is pervasive

Boat owners brandishing boat hooks help police catch suspect at Nanaimo marina

Suspect flees, leaps into the water after allegedly lighting up meth pipe in front of RCMP officers

‘Salmon cannon’ up and running at B.C. landslide, though fish slow to arrive

Gwil Roberts says early runs of chinook can begin arriving in the area in late May

COVID-19: B.C. moves to allow three years of budget deficits

Carole James and cabinet to take 10-per-cent pay cut

Woman in hospital after spending all night trapped under vehicle in West Kootenay

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

Should CERB be transformed into a universal income program?

Sixty per cent of Canadians in a recent survey say the wealthiest should pick up guaranteed income bill

B.C. man sues corrections officers after fellow inmate dies in transfer van

Lawsuit claims two officers wouldn’t stop the van, despite inmates banging walls and shouting for help

Food insecurity hits laid off workers, households with kids harder amid pandemic: StatsCan

Number of Canadians having trouble getting enough food went up during COVID-19

Most Read