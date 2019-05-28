SUBMITTED PHOTO Diana Charlie-Iraheta of Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw Nation, who is also part of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres’ Provincial Aboriginal Youth Council, the Unified Aboriginal Youth Collective, and the chair of her nation’s youth council, will attend the training in Winnipeg for the duration of this week.

Local Indigenous woman to represent region in week-long Hope Forum in Winnipeg

“This is an exciting opportunity to be trained as an Ambassador of Hope”

A local Indigenous youth was selected for the national Hope Forum in Winnipeg, Manitoba from May 27-31.

The forum is part of We Matter’s National Ambassadors of Hope program, which will be co-hosted by Facebook Canada. Diana Charlie-Iraheta of Gwa’sala-’Nakwaxda’xw Nation, who is also part of the B.C. Association of Aboriginal Friendship Centres’ Provincial Aboriginal Youth Council, the Unified Aboriginal Youth Collective, and the chair of her nation’s youth council, will attend the training in Winnipeg for the duration of this week.

“This is an exciting opportunity to be trained as an Ambassador of Hope, alongside dozens of other Indigenous youth from across Canada – so we can all return home and spread hope, culture, and strength with other youth,” Charlie-Iraheta said. She left on May 26 to attend the program at the Circle of Life Thunderbird House in Winnipeg.

“Being apart of these councils and collective it gave me a purpose to live, and have hope for a better future,” Charlie-Iraheta, 19, also said. “Having this amazing opportunity to attend this year’s National Ambassadors of Hope forum is such an honour. I’m excited to make new connections with my fellow Indigenous youth across Canada, learning new skills and gaining new tools to help me grow as a leader in our community.”

The program is aimed to equip Indigenous youth leaders to promote hope, culture and strength across Indigenous communities in Canada, according to a press release. There are at least 10 other youth across Canada who will attend the program.

Charlie-Iraheta mentioned she looks forward to attending the forum and bringing back knowledge to her community. “There’s two youth from each province and territory that will be attending this,” she continued, “one thing I am expecting is to meet new people, new connections and building that network that I will need to go further in my youth leadership.”

“I just really hope that I can bring the hope back to our youth at home,” she mentioned of those who may be struggling with issues relating to alcohol and drugs. “It hurts my heart to see them, but I’m very grateful for my support. I do feel for them and I want a better future for all of us and the generations to come.”

We Matter is a national Indigenous youth-led organization dedicated to Indigenous youth support, hope and life promotion. Their mission is to communicate to Indigenous youth that they matter, and create spaces of support for those going through a hard time while fostering unity and resiliency.

“We believe Indigenous youth are healers and changemakers,” said Tunchai Redvers, co-founder of We Matter. Tunchai and her brother, Kelvin Redvers, launched We Matter in 2016 to give Indigenous youth a platform and community to encourage hope and overcome feelings of isolation, according to a press release. “National Ambassadors of Hope program is the next step in creating a national support system for youth by building their capacity to develop hope and resilience in their communities.”

– Thomas Kervin article

Previous story
Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

Just Posted

Local Indigenous woman to represent region in week-long Hope Forum in Winnipeg

“This is an exciting opportunity to be trained as an Ambassador of Hope”

Mowi issues release on ASC multi-site certification

“I am proud of our salmon farmers and certification team for this achievement”

Pride Day is coming to Port Hardy in late August

“It’s a day where allies and people who identify as LGBTQ+ can come out and be safe”

Relay for Life hits the NISS track for a beautiful night of honouring cancer survivors

It had been four years since Relay for Life was last held in the North Island town of Port McNeill.

VIDEO: North Island’s 2019 Local Hero Awards

The Local Hero Awards ceremony created a platform for stories that make our communities strong.

Call the ‘paw’-lice: Cricket the cat caught stealing gloves from B.C. homes

Her owner has discovered 14 pairs so far with no end in sight

VIDEO: ‘Protest flotilla’ opposes fish farm on North Island coast

Mowi suspends work at Cyrus Rocks farm, northeast of Quadra Island

Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

Report says government policies weigh on declining B.C. housing market

Despite B.C.’s strong economy, real estate transactions will decline 11 per cent in 2019

Three cougars destroyed in Qualicum Beach after killing sheep

Four sightings in town reported to conservation office this month

Families of victims in ICBC privacy breach can now join class action lawsuit

A former ICBC employee had sold 78 customers’ information to a criminal organization

Most Read