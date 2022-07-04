Dr. Granger Avery addressing an audience at the Langley Seniors Summit in 2016. (Langley Advance Times file photo)

Longtime Port McNeill doctor Granger Avery appointed to the Order Of Canada

Dr. Avery helped found the Port McNeill Medical Clinic in 1974

Port McNeill resident Dr. Granger Avery has been appointed to the Order Of Canada by Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada.

Avery was awarded the distinction for his incisive leadership in the practice of rural medicine and for his tireless commitment to improving Canada’s health-care system.

Avery was previously honoured with a pair of awards in separate ceremonies back in 2012. The B.C. Medical Association conferred upon Avery the 2012 Donald B. Rix Award for Physician Leadership during its annual general meeting, and he was also honoured with the Rural Long Service Award by the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada, which was presented during its 20th annual Rural and Remote Medicine Course.

Born in 1946, in London’s King’s College Hospital where his mother trained as a physician, Avery is a retired general practitioner and former president of the B.C. Medical Association.

Avery arrived in Port McNeill in 1974, when the town was served by a single, part-time physician and Dr. Jack Pickup, who was working out of Alert Bay. He helped found the Port McNeill Medical Clinic in 1974.

