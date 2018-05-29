May/June Hot Spots!

Find out what’s going on in the North Island (May 30 - June 6)

Port McNeill

Ongoing:

Sunday Crafternoons with Kerri Reid at the Port McNeill MakerSpace from 12:30 – 1:00 p.m. Cost $7. Drop in event. A variety of activities to choose from that work for any child’s age and skill set. All ages welcome (must be accompanied by an adult).

Ongoing

Wool-y Wednesday drop-ins at the MakerSpace. 3:30-5:00 p.m. They run the 2nd and last Wednesday of each month. Each time there is a different fibre demo- felting, weaving, knit/crochet, etc. Free coffee/tea with drop-in!

Ongoing

Meditation nights. Monday nights at 5:30 p.m. for Meditation & Contemplative Prayer at the St. John Gualbert Church at 375 Cedar Street.For more information call 250-956-3533.

June 16

Logger Sports Show Port McNeill Waterfront (across from the Community Hall).

Port Hardy

Ongoing

Port Hardy Museum open Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 a.m to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. Temporary exhibit “Lilian Bland: Aviatrix & Homesteader.

Ongoing

North Island Cancer Support Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Hardy Bay Senior Centre from 7:00 to 8:00 pm. Contact Tracy Smyth at 250-902-0670.

June 4

5K or 10k Run/Walk! Registration time 4:00 p.m. event time 5:00 p.m. No entrance fee! Start and finish at North Island building blocks with the course clearly plotted throughout town. Enter to win prizes! There will be water, chocolate milk, and dinner provided free of charge. For more information or to register contact Stephanie Nelson 250-230-1132 or Stephanie.Nelson@gnhfs.com

June 2

The Hub is forming a work party to get things moving at the Hub in the North Island Mall beginning at 10:00 am. To volunteer or for more information check out the facebook event page search Work Party @ The Hub.

June 3

The 5th and 6th Grade Glass at Avalon Adventist Christian Academy is hosting a garage sale fundraiser at Avalon’s Gymnasiumn (4646 Byng Rd.) from 9 am to 4pm. For more information contact Mrs. Murray at aajataylor@gmail.com.

June 4

North Island Community Forest Open House. 5:00 – 7:00 at Seven Hills Golf Course. Kids, teens, adults, and seniors are all invited.

June 8

World Oceans Day at Carrot Park between 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The day’s activities will take place in the immediate vicinity of the Port Hardy Visitor Information Centre and Carrot Park location.

Port Alice

Ongoing

Let’s DEW this! (Diet. Exercise. Wellness) Group support from 10 – 11 AM. Meetings held at the Legion and facilitated by the Port Alice Health Centre. Contact Silja RN for more info at 250-284-3555 ext. 4

Ongoing

Fun and Fitness at the Community Centre! Adult Badminton (New Racquets) Mondays from 7:00 – 9:00 pm. Ping Pong Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6:30 – 8:30 pm. Yoga from Monday and Wednesday 6:45 – 8:00 pm. Everyone welcome to join these free activities!

June 2

Port Alice has talent. Come out on June 2nd and show us your talent! Do you sing? Play an instrument? Dance? Get ready to come out and show everyone your talent!

June 21

The Port Alice Health Forum Society will also be hosting a special presentation Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Alice Community Centre featuring refreshments and door prizes. Guest speakers will include Better at Home Coordinator Tammy Minihan and Bobbie Lucas from North Island Community Services who will be speaking about the Volunteer Transportation Network.

Alert Bay

June 16-17

Alert Bay’s June Sports Soccer Tournament.

Vancouver Island Regional Library Public Service Announcements:

Ongoing

Port Hardy Book Club! 6:30 – 7:45 p.m. Love to read and meet new people? Join us every second and fourth Thursday of the month as we discuss fiction, non-fiction and some of our favourite new reads. Call 250-949-6661 for more information.

Ongoing

Frigon Book Club in Port Alice. Love to read and meet new people? Drop in and check out the great conversation and smiles at the Frigon Book Club. This Book Club is hosted at the Port Alice Library and meets every second Thursday from 6:30 – 8 pm. Call 250-284-3554 for more information.

June 2, 14

Preschool Story Time: Port Hardy June 2:00 – 3:00 pm and Port McNeill 2:00 -2:30 pm. Drop in for a warm and cozy Preschool Storytime with felt stories and crafts. Join us with your 2 – 5 year olds the first Thursday of each month in Port Hardy; second Thursday each month for Port McNeill.