SUBMITTED PHOTO BC Cancer’s breast cancer screening coach will be in the North Island region on the following dates: Port Hardy – Thunderbird Mall (8950 Granville Street) April 23 – 25, 2019 Port McNeill – Black Bear Resort Hotel (1812 Campbell Way) April 26, 2019 May 2 – 3, 2019

Mobile breast cancer screening coming to North Island

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Approximately one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. It is the most common type of cancer found in women in BC with around 3,500 BC women receiving a breast cancer diagnosis each year. Regular screening mammograms can find breast cancer early, often before it has spread.

About 10 per cent of all screening mammograms performed in BC are done on the mobile units.

Three mobile screening coaches visit more than 170 rural and remote communities across BC each year, including over 40 Indigenous communities. The vehicles provide state-of-the-art digital screening mammograms, are wheelchair-accessible, and feature a spacious waiting area and comfortable private examination room.

BC Cancer’s breast cancer screening coach will be in the North Island region on the following dates:

Port Hardy – Thunderbird Mall (8950 Granville Street)

April 23 – 25, 2019

Port McNeill – Black Bear Resort Hotel (1812 Campbell Way)

April 26, 2019

May 2 – 3, 2019

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

BC Cancer’s breast screening program offers no-cost screening mammograms to eligible women in BC. A screening mammogram consists of four images (two of each breast) that look for hidden cancer in women who are healthy with no symptoms and have never had breast cancer. Mammograms can usually find lumps two to three years before a woman or her primary care provider can feel them.

“Mammograms save lives by detecting breast cancers early, often before they have spread and when more treatment options are available,” says Dr. Colin Mar, medical director for the breast screening program. “More women in BC are being diagnosed with breast cancer, but fewer are dying from the disease. This is in large part due to early detection and treatment.”

It is recommended that women age 40 to 74 who have a mother, daughter or sister with breast cancer receive a mammogram every year. Women age 40 to 74 without a family history of breast cancer should schedule a mammogram every two years.

For more information, visit www.ScreeningBC.ca/breast.

Previous story
Royal Canadian Navy visits Port Hardy, Port McNeill to remember Boomer’s legacy

Just Posted

Port Alice residents’ input on changes to health centre gets ignored

In ending her letter, Bjarnason called this proposal “an agreed upon model of care.”

Mobile breast cancer screening coming to North Island

To book a screening mammogram call 1-800-663-9203. A doctor’s referral is not required.

Royal Canadian Navy visits Port Hardy, Port McNeill to remember Boomer’s legacy

“We can carry on with Boomer’s legacy as it was envisioned”

Bradshaw’s Photo Highlight: Into the forest I go

“I love photographing the area as forest photography can be the most difficult and most rewarding.”

Port Hardy man pleads guilty to break and enter, sexual assault, and uttering threats

Johnny Walkus has been sentenced to a jail term of six years and 285 days.

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Update: One man in custody following incident at Salmon Arm church

A witness said two men were shot inside the Salmon Arm Church of Christ

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Big pharma might cut R&D, delay new drugs if pharmacare means more generics: memo

Pharmacare is shaping up as a key campaign issue in the October election

Legalization sparks curiosity in people who haven’t used pot in years or ever

Canada legalized weed in October

Prince George rolling in BCHL final

Spruce Kings win 11th straight playoff game, 3-1 over Vernon; take 2-0 Fred Page Cup final lead

B.C. VIEWS: Community care workers next on NDP’s union checklist

Premier John Horgan blusters, deflects, then spills the beans

Most Read