In a world seemingly filled with bad news, sometimes good news stories shine through.

Kim Wilson, manager for the Money Mart in Port Hardy, was delighted to donate a cheque for $3,535.94 to the Harvest Food Bank on Friday, March 1.

“Out of the 14 stores on North Vancouver Island, we had a friendly little wager of whoever fundraised the most money would get the other 13 stores collections as well,” said Wilson, who noted she chose the food bank to donate to because she wanted to “give back to the community and those in need.”

She added she wanted to thank “absolutely everybody who was generous enough to donate their money during December” and she smiled when asked how it felt to hand over the cheque. “It’s wonderful to give back, I’m happy,” she laughed.

Harvest Food Bank Manager Andy Cornell was ecstatic to receive the cheque, stating, “It’s excellent — this came completely out of the blue, I wasn’t aware of it at all and to get $3,500 and change, especially at this time of year which is the most lean time of the year with highest demand and lowest donations, it’s a huge boost.”

The Harvest Food Bank is a volunteer-run, non-profit, community organization focused on helping those who are experiencing food-insecurity. From their Port Hardy location they serve the entire Regional District of Mount Waddington.

The food bank provides monthly food boxes which are distributed throughout the region. Local schools receive food in support of various meal programs. Food is also provided to some community groups in support of local social services programs.

