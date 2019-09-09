Mount Waddington Fall Fair takes over Port McNeill

BILL McQUARRIE PHOTOS The Mount Waddington Fall Fair was held this year in Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena on Saturday and Sunday.

The Mount Waddington Fall Fair, this year held in Port McNeill, has been around for nearly 50 years and if this weekend was any indication, it will still be the highlight of the season, 50 years later, in the fall of 2069.

This year’s fair drew hundreds of visitors and with nearly 40 exhibitors, plus display tables of blue-ribbon winning produce and flowers, local art and handmade crafts, everyone was definitely enjoying the two days of fun and entertainment.

The stage shows, which ran throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, featured local music, highland dancing, a karate demo, and even a magic show for the kids. And if you were feeling a little hungry, there were tables of freshly baked goods, bannock and hand-made chocolates.

– Bill McQuarrie article

 

