SUBMITTED PHOTO Randall Heidt (left) accepts a big cheque from Dallas Smith, president of Nanwakolas Council.

Nanwakolas Council makes donation to North Island College to support First Nation students

The money was raised at the 2019 Nanwakolas golf tournament.

It was a good day for a good deed that will support a good cause.

Dallas Smith, President of the Nanwakolas Council, presented a cheque for $41,739 to Randall Heidt, Executive Director of the North Island College Foundation. The money was raised at the 2019 Nanwakolas golf tournament to support Indigenous students at NIC.

Both NIC and the Nanwakolas Council would like to thank all of the sponsors and golfers who made this donation possible.

First Nations

Poetry contest started for Vancouver Island poets

