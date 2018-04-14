National Volunteer Week at Community Futures Mount Waddington

“It is with pride that CFMW names Warren Beatty as our ‘Volunteer of the Year’.”

National Volunteer Week is a time to celebrate and thank Canada’s 12.7 million volunteers. This year’s theme is: “Celebrate the Value of Volunteering – building confidence, competence, connections and community.”

At Community Futures Mount Waddington (CFMW) we appreciate the efforts of the more than 15 volunteers who serve on our Board and Committees. Each year we choose one of our volunteers to highlight for the time and effort they give to our organization throughout the year.

It is with pride that CFMW names Warren Beatty as our “Volunteer of the Year.”

– Gazette staff