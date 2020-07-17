Kevan Bodkin snapped this incredible photo of the Neowise comet on July 14th at around 1:00 a.m. in Port Hardy. (Bodkin’s Best Photography)

Neowise comet captured in all its glory above Northern Vancouver Island

‘We won’t be seeing it again for 6,800 years!’

Stunning. Beautiful. Ethereal.

Professional photographer Kevan Bodkin (Bodkin’s Best Photography) managed to capture an incredible photo of the Neowise comet streaking through the sky above Port Hardy in the early morning hours on July 14.

Bodkin said that he had heard about the comet a few days earlier, “but the forecast had been calling for constant cloud cover in Hardy. Thankfully it was supposed to clear up that evening so I already had my gear prepped and ready to go that afternoon.”

Bodkin first travelled to the Storey’s Beach area in Fort Rupert hoping to see it, but he noted it was hidden behind the treeline and the tide wasn’t out far enough to see over it. “I then drove into town looking for a spot where it would be visible. Thankfully I found a location and set up the gear.”

After staying out for around two hours attempting to shoot it, it was around 1:00 a.m. when he finally pulled it off.

He stated he was extremely pleased with how the photo came out, and he’s hoping there will be a few more clear nights before the comet begins to fade.

“We won’t be seeing it again for 6,800 years!” Bodkin added.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

NaturePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Neowise comet captured in all its glory above Northern Vancouver Island

‘We won’t be seeing it again for 6,800 years!’

North Island MLA Claire Trevena has a few announcements for her constituents

‘MLAs are wrapping up the third week of our summer legislative session’

Conservation group challenges sustainable-certification claims of B.C. fish farm operator

Mowi West Canada refutes accusations it was ‘misleading’ public

Chan Nowosad Boates bursary to benefit north Island students

SUBMITTED ARTICLE Up to 50 students on north Vancouver Island will benefit… Continue reading

Summer toy drive happening all July at the Port Hardy RCMP detachment

The aim of the toy drive is to create a bright spot this summer for many children and families.

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Tories to seek Trudeau family’s speaking records as second WE probe begins

According to WE, most of the fees went to Trudeau’s mother Margaret for events between 2016 and 2020

Anti-Black racist graffiti discovered on heritage sign in Lower Mainland park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Fire destroys barn at Vancouver Island hobby farm

Fire started while farmers at the farm west of Port Alberni were cutting hay

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Most Read