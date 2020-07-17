Neowise comet captured in all its glory above Northern Vancouver Island

‘We won’t be seeing it again for 6,800 years!’

Kevan Bodkin snapped this incredible photo of the Neowise comet on July 14th at around 1:00 a.m. in Port Hardy. (Bodkin’s Best Photography)

Stunning. Beautiful. Ethereal.

Professional photographer Kevan Bodkin (Bodkin’s Best Photography) managed to capture an incredible photo of the Neowise comet streaking through the sky above Port Hardy in the early morning hours on July 14.

Bodkin said that he had heard about the comet a few days earlier, “but the forecast had been calling for constant cloud cover in Hardy. Thankfully it was supposed to clear up that evening so I already had my gear prepped and ready to go that afternoon.”

Bodkin first travelled to the Storey’s Beach area in Fort Rupert hoping to see it, but he noted it was hidden behind the treeline and the tide wasn’t out far enough to see over it. “I then drove into town looking for a spot where it would be visible. Thankfully I found a location and set up the gear.”

After staying out for around two hours attempting to shoot it, it was around 1:00 a.m. when he finally pulled it off.

He stated he was extremely pleased with how the photo came out, and he’s hoping there will be a few more clear nights before the comet begins to fade.

“We won’t be seeing it again for 6,800 years!” Bodkin added.

NaturePhotography