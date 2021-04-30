New bridge on Cape Scott Trail means better access for everyone

The new bridge on the Cape Scott Trail. (Cape Scott Park and North Coast Trail Facebook photo)

The Cape Scott Trail now has a brand new bridge in place.

According to the Cape Scott Park and the North Coast Trail Facebook page, local crews have recently installed a brand new replacement bridge at Hansen’s Lagoon, upgrading the previous one that had washed away during the winter’s heavy weather.

The Facebook post added with this new bridge being put in place, “the Cape Scott Trail is now accessible and can be used [to] reach Nels Bight and Guise Bay. Happy hiking everyone!”

