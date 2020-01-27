Ninth annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show raises $11,690 for North Island cancer patients

“I am overwhelmed, that in tough times, you still pull through to help this event”

Port McNeill was rocking Saturday night at the Community Hall with another successful fundraiser for North Island cancer patients.

The annual Victor’s Secret Fashion Show returned for the ninth year in a row, and if audience participation is any indicator, this was one of the most popular shows they’ve ever put on.

The fashion show is an annual fundraiser where local men wear bras made by community members and walk down a catwalk modelling them to help raise money for North Island cancer patients who are in need of help with travel expenses and accommodations when they leave the North Island for treatments.

Organizer Cheryl Beech Verbrugge noted that this year’s fashion show raised a massive $11,690, bringing the total monies fundraised since the fashion show first started to over $95,600.

“I know I say this every year, but ‘Thank you’ seriously, does not even begin to express the LOVE I have for our community members,” said Verbrugge in a social media post the day after the show. “Our North Island people are simply the GREATEST!!! It takes a lot of people to make this event happen… I am overwhelmed, that in tough times, you still pull through to help this event. Thank you for your ever-giving generosity and enthusiasm! Last night alone, you helped raise almost $11,700 for North Island Cancer victims. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I am so very proud and grateful for you all! Well done, once again, North Island!!!”

