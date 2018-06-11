HANNA PETERSEN PHOTO North Island Secondary School’s Class of 2018 on the front steps of the school before the Leaving Ceremony began.

NISS celebrates Class of 2018

Watch a slideshow of NISS School Leaving Ceremony

North Island Secondary School transformed their school gymnasium with black, gold, and red decorations for the Leaving Ceremony in celebration of the Class of 2018.

NISS’s Leaving Ceremony was held on Saturday, June 9 with processional by Greg Muirhead and traditional greetings from ‘Namigs Chiefs Don Svanvik, Bill Cranmer, and Arthur Dick Sr.

After the singing of O’Canada, Principal Jay Dixon gave the Principal’s Address followed by greetings from Leighton Wishart from the Board of School Trustees.

Dexter and Molly Lash Burrows gave the Valedictory address.

Scholarships and bursary presentations were awarded before the Presentation of the Scrolls.

